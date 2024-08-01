Nine-day Novena prior to Annual feast of St Lawrence’s Church, Bondel, begins

Mangaluru: The Nine-day Novena prior to the Annual feast of St Lawrence’s Church, Bondel, began on Thursday, August 1st, 2024 with the unfurling of St Lawrence’s flag here at the church premises at 5:00 p.m.

Parish Priest Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza warmly welcomed the guest Fr Denis D’Sa PRO, Parish Priest –Thottam-Udupi Diocese. Vice President Mr John D’Silva extended a heartfelt welcome to Fr Denis presenting him with a bouquet. Fr Denis D’Sa PRO, Diocese of Udupi., hoisted the flag and gave an official nod to the novenas and feast of St Lawrence. – Addressing the gathering, Fr Denis D’Sa said “We are the pilgrims of hope. We are the travelers.” He emphasized that as we journey through life, we will encounter challenges and uncertainties. By keeping our focus on faith and the cross, we can navigate these difficulties with hope and perseverance. St. Lawrence is a miracle worker, his blessings guide and uplift us as we navigate our spiritual path.

Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza Parish Priest, Fr Peter Gonsalves –Principal St Lawrence English Medium School, Fr William D’Souza – Asst Parish Priest, Fr Melwin Pinto MSIJ, Mr John D’Silva Vice-President- Parish Pastoral Council, Mr Santhosh Misquith – Secretory, Mr Prakash Pinto- Shrine committee convener, were present on the occasion. Miss Anvilla D’Souza compered the whole programme.

The novena on the first day began with Adoration followed by the Eucharistic celebration. Fr Denis D’Sa PRO Diocese of Udupi, was the main celebrant, Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza, Fr Peter Gonsalves, Fr William D’Souza, Fr Melwin Pinto MSIJ concelebrated the mass.

Fr Denis D’Sa called on the devotees of St Lawrence to be firm in their faith. In a compelling homily, he highlighted the profound theme, “Faith is the foundation of our prayer life.” He emphasized four crucial pillars to guide our daily lives: Faith, Family, Prayer & Life. “If the roots are good, the fruits are good,” he reiterated, underlining that a strong foundation in these areas leads to a fulfilling and faithful life. When faith is the foundation of our prayer life, it profoundly impacts our families

The choir from Bajal Parish under the leadership of Mr Simon Pinto added beauty to the celebration on the first day of Novena.

During the mass and novena, special prayers were offered for the departed souls of our family.

Photography: Mr Stany Bantwal.

Report: Meena Serrao Barboza