Contractor’s suicide: Karnataka BJP demands Minister Priyank Kharge’s resignation

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, accused Kalaburagi district in-charge minister Priyank Kharge of abusing his power and demanded his resignation in connection with the suicide of a contractor, Sachin.

He also alleged that the Kharge family is running a republic in their native Kalaburagi.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Narayanaswamy further criticised the situation in Kalaburagi, stating, “It has become the Republic of Kalaburagi. The administrative system in Karnataka and Kalaburagi are entirely different. In Kalaburagi, police function as if they are acting under the sole instructions of Priyank Kharge.”

Priyank Kharge is the son of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The BJP leader alleged that the Kharge family wields significant dominance in the region. “No one else is allowed to voice their opinions. Especially Dalit communities, if they speak against the Kharges, they face consequences. Police camp outside the homes of those who criticise them,” he charged.

“I visited Kalaburagi, but had to return due to a condolence meeting for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.”

Narayanaswamy criticised the administration in Kalaburagi, stating that it has completely collapsed.

He alleged that Priyank Kharge has surrounded himself with loyalists and is involved in multiple illegal activities.

“There is illegal sand mining, and rackets involving tiles and cement factories. Even in contract matters, appointments are made to suit their agenda. This is the primary reason behind Sachin’s suicide,” he claimed.

Narayanaswamy demanded a high-level investigation into the matter.

He also urged the government to remove Priyank Kharge from his ministerial position and to arrest him, ensuring full cooperation with the investigation.

“If this doesn’t happen, our party leaders and workers will have no choice but to launch an intense protest,” he warned.

Narayanaswamy highlighted that the deceased contractor, Sachin, had written a seven-page death note and also posted it on social media. “In the note, he mentioned plans to hire a hitman to kill individuals such as Andol Swamiji, Chandu Patil, and Basavaraj, which raise serious concerns,” he added.

Sachin, a 26-year-old contractor, committed suicide in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district on Thursday following the alleged threats to his life and extortion by an aide of Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge.

The deceased contractor left a seven-page suicide note and alleged that Minister Kharge’s aide and Kalaburagi City Corporation’s former member Raju Kapanuru’s atrocities forced him to take the extreme step.

Reacting to the development, Minister Priyank Kharge said, “I came to know about the incident just now. I will make a demand that whether the accused is my associate or a Congress party worker, the investigation should be conducted. I will not try to silence the matter and won’t say that an investigation is not required. I will request the Home Minister G. Parameshwara to get a thorough investigation done regarding the incident.”

The Karnataka BJP unit had earlier accused Minister Priyank Kharge of being directly responsible for a series of murders of its party workers in his native Kalaburagi district of the state.

The BJP also said that during Priyank Kharge’s tenure, incidents of murders and extortions have increased, adding that “after Priyank Kharge took over as the district in-charge minister of Kalaburagi, BJP workers and leaders have been hacked to death one after the other”.

BJP has asserted that Priyank Kharge, who handed over the Kalaburagi district to criminals, is directly responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation.

Following the killing of Mahantappa Aloore, another BJP leader Girish Chakra was hacked to death, the BJP said.



