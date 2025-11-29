Controversy Erupts as Donor Behind Gold-Plated Kanakana Kindi, Pramod Madhwaraj, Misses PM Modi’s Inauguration Event

Udupi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Udupi, a prominent temple town in Karnataka, has been overshadowed by a controversy surrounding the inauguration of the newly gold-plated Kanakana Kindi at Sri Krishna Matha. Former minister Pramod Madhwaraj, the individual who funded the gold plating of this historic landmark, was notably absent from the event, sparking widespread debate and criticism across the coastal region.

During his visit on Friday, Prime Minister Modi participated in the Laksha Kantha Bhagavad Gita recital programme and inaugurated several structures within the Sri Krishna Matha complex, including the Kanakana Kindi. The Kanakana Kindi holds significant historical and religious importance, and its recent gold plating was made possible through the financial contributions of Pramod Madhwaraj.

The absence of Mr Madhwaraj from the inauguration ceremony has drawn considerable attention, particularly given his family’s long-standing association with the Kanaka Temple. Decades ago, his father, Malpe Madhwaraj, constructed the Kanaka Temple. More recently, Pramod Madhwaraj oversaw the renovation and personally funded the gold plating of the Kanakana Kindi.

Online commentators have expressed strong disapproval of the decision to exclude Mr Madhwaraj from the event, with some drawing parallels to the historical exclusion faced by Saint Kanakadasa himself.

In response to the controversy, Pramod Madhwaraj issued a detailed statement, attempting to downplay the situation. “Prime Minister Modi offered flowers to the Kanakadasa statue and inaugurated the golden cover. Not receiving an invitation to attend is not a big issue,” he stated. “Due to various reasons, I could not have gone even otherwise. When the golden cover was being prepared, there was no plan for the Prime Minister’s visit. When the programme was finalised, the Swamiji made the arrangements for the inauguration. The PM offered garlands to the statue built by my father. This was a last-minute decision. I am happy that PM Modi honoured our family’s contribution. The Swamiji has kept his word.”

Mr Madhwaraj further asserted that he felt no disappointment over the lack of an invitation. “Compared to the happiness I felt, the absence of an invitation does not matter at all. I watched the ceremony on TV and felt happy. I do not know why or by whom I was denied entry. These are trivial matters; I don’t bother about them. The fact that PM Modi touched the work done by my father and me is the greatest honour.”

Addressing the comparisons to Kanakadasa’s historical exclusion, Mr Madhwaraj remarked, “Kanakadasa endured every insult with devotion. Krishna’s grace was unique to him. Before or after him, no one else received such divine favour. Compared to his devotion, I am insignificant. He is like the sun; I am just a firefly. I feel no insult—only honour. Why the BJP did not invite me is up to the party. As a social worker in the BJP, I have always worked without expectations. Whatever comes next, I leave to Krishna and Kanakadasa.”

He also clarified that he had not requested an invitation from anyone. “Everyone says they were not the ones who prevented it. Even the Puttige Swamiji said so. I am grateful to him for giving me the opportunity to serve. Since Kanakana Kindi and Kanaka Gudi are connected to our family, I expected entry somewhere in that area. But till the last moment, no message came. I did not arrange any passes and did not receive one.”

Regarding his decision not to attend Prime Minister Modi’s roadshow, Mr Madhwaraj explained, “If I had gone to the roadshow, it would have been interpreted differently. I preferred to watch everything on TV peacefully.”

The controversy surrounding Mr Madhwaraj’s exclusion continues to fuel debate, raising questions about protocol, recognition of contributions, and the intersection of politics and religious events. While Mr Madhwaraj has publicly downplayed the incident, the issue remains a subject of discussion and scrutiny in Udupi and beyond.