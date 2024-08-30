Controversy Erupts at Udupi Beach Over Woman’s Bikini Photo Shoot

Udupi: A controversy has arisen at Padubidri Beach in Udupi after police stopped a young woman from taking bikini photos, sparking a debate on social media.

The woman, a digital creator and model, was informed on by locals and subsequently asked by police to change her clothes. She was told that if she didn’t, locals might attack her.

The woman took to Instagram to express her anger and question the moral policing. She asked if taking a photo shoot in a bikini is a legal violation and if there’s a law prohibiting bikini wear.

Hindu activists have also objected to the woman’s actions, stating that bikini culture has no place in Udupi and that tourists should respect local culture.

The incident has raised questions about personal freedom, cultural sensitivity, and the role of law enforcement in such situations.