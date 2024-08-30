National Karate Head Coach H. Malatesh Honored at St Joseph School, Mandya

Mandya: A felicitation program was held at St Joseph School in Pandithahalli, Malavalli Taluk, to honor H. Malatesh, the newly appointed Head Coach of the Karate Association of India.

The event recognized Malatesh’s achievements and his crucial role in advancing karate in India. He assumed his new role on August 16, 2024, and will be responsible for training karate athletes for national and international competitions.

Fr. Pradeep Anthony SJ, the Correspondent of St Joseph School, presented Malatesh with a token of appreciation and praised his commitment to training the school’s students. Malatesh expressed his delight at his appointment and vowed to strive for excellence, acknowledging the challenge of returning Indian karate to a medal-winning status.

Malatesh will train the students of St. Joseph’s School every week, in addition to his national coaching duties. The event was attended by the school’s Principal, Fr. Alwyn D’Souza SJ, and administrator Mr. Anish. A martial arts demonstration by Malatesh concluded the program, which ended with the national anthem.