Controversy erupts over Bhoota Kola, popularised by ‘Kantara’

Mumbai: A controversy has erupted over the famous folk dance form of Bhoota Kola. Recently, a user on X shared a clip of the dance, which was popularised by the Rishab Shetty-starrer ‘Kantara’.

The video posted on X shows the dance being performed on a stage with a chief guest who was invited for a local event.

The controversy stemmed from the objection of Kannadigas’ over the use of the dance form and the culture associated with it being used as a source of entertainment.

One user wrote, “We been saying to mangalorean representatives no one is speaking up now!! @AshokRaiestate @vedavyasbjp @CaptBrijesh @KotasBJP @utkhader Can we stop daivaradane being innvolve in movies/stage/shows/street like these? Its been like years this is repeatedly happening and still why everyone is silent here? Isn’t daivaradane an integral root of tulunadu? Then why Performance on street/stage/shows/movies are still allowed by the government? Is that the source of entertainment? We all had a vision that mangalorean politicians will sort this out but no one uttering a word! Please keep political party in side and speak for tulunadu now! and daivaradane (sic)”.

Another user wrote, “This is just mockery of a culture (sic)”.

A third user wrote, “It’s our tradition and it is supposed to be performed with atmost devotion and it has its own places. These are not to be Performed on stage. Please respect the religious sentiments of people”.

Meanwhile, ‘Kantara’, which was written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under Hombale Films, starred Rishab in dual roles. The film is set and was filmed in Keradi in coastal Karnataka, principal photography began in August 2021.

The film turned out to be a major commercial success and emerged as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time after ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’, which was released in the same year a few months apart.

It was also 2022’s fourth highest-grossing film in India. The film has been a favourite of not just audience but also the authorities as it was also featured at the 54th IFFI Indian panorama section, where it won the Silver Peacock – Special Jury Award.

Rishab is currently busy with his upcoming movie ‘Kantara : Chapter 1’ which is a prequel to ‘Kantara’.