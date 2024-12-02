Missing Student Case: Authorities Seek Public Assistance

Kodagu: A 17-year-old student, identified as Dikshit, has been reported missing since November 5, raising concerns among his family and the local community. Dikshit, a resident of Gonikoppa in the Kodagu district, was home for a holiday before he was expected to return to his hostel in the Dakshina Kannada district.

Dikshit is currently in his second year of PUC studies. He is 5.5 feet tall with a slim build and wheatish skin tone, he has a thin mustache and curly hair. A notable feature is a distinct black mark on his lower lip. He is multilingual and can communicate fluently in Hindi, Kannada, and English. At the time of his disappearance, he was last seen wearing a black full-sleeve T-shirt and black jeans.

The Gonikoppa police station has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding Dikshit’s disappearance. Investigating officers are actively pursuing leads and have urged the public to assist in the search. They encourage anyone with information regarding Dikshit’s whereabouts to contact the Gonikoppa police station promptly.