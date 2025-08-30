Controversy Surrounds Authorship of “Fear” Poem as Eulogy Honors Fallen Warrior

A poignant reflection on life, death, and legacy has emerged in the wake of Eric’s passing, a figure lauded as “The Indefatigable Crusader” or “Thøkønaslølo Zhuzari.” At the heart of this reflection lies a poem titled “Fear,” the authorship of which remains a subject of debate. While often attributed to the renowned Lebanese poet Khalil Gibran, some literary circles suggest the poem may, in fact, be the work of Rajneesh, later known as Osho.

The poem’s central metaphor revolves around a river’s trepidation before merging with the ocean: “It is said that before entering the sea, a river trembles with fear.” This imagery is then juxtaposed with the fearless nature of the departed Eric, described as a warrior before whom “death must have trembled.”

The eulogy draws a parallel between the river’s ultimate union with the ocean and Eric’s passing, suggesting that “The river needs to take the risk / of entering the ocean…” Only then does it become an integral part of the whole. Similarly, the speaker argues that Eric, “like a sea when he lived here on earth,” has not perished in death but has instead become “one with the eternal ocean.”

This interpretation encourages a shift in perspective, urging mourners to refrain from grief and tears. Instead, the speaker advocates for a celebration of Eric’s life and achievements, urging all to “be proud that we had him as a ‘The Indefatigable Crusader’ or ‘Thøkønaslølo Zhuzari’.”

The poem’s message, regardless of its true author, resonates deeply in this context. It speaks to the transformative power of embracing the unknown, even in the face of fear. The eulogy uses the poem to frame Eric’s death not as an ending, but as a transition into something greater, echoing the river’s ultimate union with the vastness of the ocean. The debate surrounding the authorship of “Fear” adds another layer of intrigue to this already compelling narrative, highlighting the enduring power of poetry to provoke thought and offer solace in times of mourning.