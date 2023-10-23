Cop, 5 others held for attempted murder of ex-K’taka min Revanna’s associate

Hassan: Six people, including a senior police officer, have been arrested for allegedly attempting to murder a close associate of former minister H.D. Revanna here, police said on Monday.

The development had assumed importance as the victim Ashwatha, a first class contractor, and industrialist was working closely with JD (S) leader Revanna, the son of former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

According to the police, the arrested have been identified as R. Sathish (38), C. Murugan (37), R. Madhusudhan (38), B.S. Tejaswi (37) and Arvind (40).

J. Ashok, another arrested accused, is attached to Internal Security Division (ISD) in Kolar district.

The investigation had revealed that the accused wanted to kidnap the victim and extort huge money.

Hassan SP Mohammad Sujitha stated that during the investigation the role of police inspector Ashok had emerged.

Upon sustained interrogation, he disclosed the role of other gang members who were also nabbed.

Two other accused will also be arrested soon, SP Sujitha added.

On October 10, the victim was going back in his vehicle after meeting Revanna towards Channarayapatna at about 8 p.m.

When he reached near the Sooranahalli village of Holenarasipura taluk, the accused gang attacked Ashwatha but he managed to escape.

The probe had revealed that the gang was involved in kidnapping the rich and extorting huge money for their release later.

An investigation into the involvement of the gang in other cases is on.

The police have seized three luxury cars and eight mobiles in connection with the case.



