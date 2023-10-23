Kannada TV Reality Show ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestant NAILED by Forest Officials for Wearing Pendant with Tiger NAILS

Mangaluru: Sources reveal that Kannada Bigg Boss contestant Varthur Santosh was arrested for the possession of a tiger nail/claw locket. The forest department officials conducted an examination before the arrest, and an interrogation is being carried out. Possession of tiger nails is against the law. One cannot sell or purchase tiger claws. He was seen wearing the locket during the show. An FIR was filed based on this, which led the forest officials to his arrest.

The forest department reached the Bigg Boss house late Sunday evening (October 22) and asked the officials to bring the chain outside from the contestant to conduct an examination. After the examination, the officials confirmed that they were genuine tiger claws. They then asked the organisers of Bigg Boss to hand over the contestant to them. nAfter a few hours, Varthur Santosh walked out of the Bigg Boss house and was arrested by the forest department.

However, it is learnt that Varthur Santhosh has several pets, and has been creating awareness among the public with regards to the Hallikar Cattle breed. Apart from that, he is the president of the All India Hallikar Breed Conservation Committee.

The arrest of Varthur was based on the TV footage in which the tiger’s nail was clearly seen. At the moment He is subjected to inquiry at Ramohalli forest department office. Bengaluru, and he will be produced before a magistrate after interrogation by forest officials.