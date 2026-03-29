‘Copy-paste politics, no vision’: Minister Pijush Hazarika slams Congress guarantees in Assam

Guwahati: Assam minister Pijush Hazarika on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress over its poll “guarantees”, alleging that the opposition party has merely “copy-pasted” welfare schemes implemented by the BJP-led state government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a post on X, Hazarika said that several flagship initiatives highlighted by the Assam Congress — including Orunodoi, Mission Basundhara and the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Yojana — were originally conceptualised and executed by the present government.

Taking a dig at the opposition, he questioned the credibility of the Congress, pointing out that for the past five years it had accused the BJP government of “creating beneficiaries through borrowings”.

“Now, instead of offering an alternative roadmap, they are promising to continue the very schemes they once criticised. Why should voters trust such a lazy and hypocritical approach?” Hazarika asked.

He further raised doubts about the financial viability of the Congress promises, asserting that the party has failed to explain how it would fund these schemes if voted to power. “There is virtually no chance of Congress forming the government, but even in a remote scenario, how do they plan to finance these guarantees? Will Assam be pushed towards a situation like Himachal Pradesh?” he said.

The minister also highlighted what he termed as a key difference between the BJP and Congress, referring to the BJP’s commitment to reclaim 5 lakh bighas of encroached land.

Hazarika alleged that the Congress has deliberately avoided this issue due to its “vote bank politics”, claiming that illegal encroachers form a core support base of the party.

Asserting public support for the BJP’s governance model, he said the Congress manifesto itself reflects that there is “no alternative” to the BJP’s vision for a “Viksit and Surakshit Assam.”