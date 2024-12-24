Cordel Church Celebrates Christmas with Unity and Joy: A Reflection on Community Values

Mangaluru: The spirit of Christmas resonated vibrantly throughout Mangaluru as communities gathered in a harmonious celebration of love, kindness, and unity to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. On the night of December 24, serendipitous Christmas Eve masses took place across various parishes in the district, encapsulating the core values of sharing and community, which are emblematic of the season.

At Holy Cross Church in Cordel, the atmosphere was filled with joy and anticipation. The festivities commenced with an uplifting session of carol singing at 6:30 PM, where the melodious voices of the congregation echoed in celebration of the season. This joyful noise set the stage for a solemn mass that began at 7:30 PM, presided over by the esteemed Parish Priest, Fr Clifford Fernandes, alongside assistant parish priests Fr Vijay Monteiro and Fr Paul D’Souza.

In a heartfelt sermon delivered during the Christmas Eve service, Fr. Paul emphasized the significance of the humble birth of Jesus, drawing attention to the conditions under which the Nativity took place. He noted that Mary gave birth in a manger due to a lack of suitable accommodation, a narrative that serves as a poignant reminder of the values that should guide us, particularly during the festive season.

Fr. Paul articulated that Christmas is not merely a celebration of the birth of Christ; rather, it is an opportunity for introspection and renewal. He urged congregants to reflect on their own circumstances and consider how the humble beginnings of Jesus might influence their mentalities and behaviors. “During this time of year, we should not only celebrate but also contemplate how we can embody the values of compassion and humility that Jesus exemplified,” he stated.

In his remarks, Fr. Paul highlighted the critical importance of respecting elders and nurturing family life amidst the distractions of modern individualism. In an age where personal aspirations often eclipse familial bonds, he called for a renewed commitment to honoring and cherishing relationships with elders. “By fostering respect and gratitude towards our family members, we strengthen our ties and cultivate a greater sense of community and belonging,” Fr. Paul asserted.

Fr. Paul’s reflections resonate deeply, reminding all to take time this Christmas season not only to celebrate but to introspect, renew, and reconnect with the foundational values of love and humility.

Upon the conclusion of the mass, Fr. Clifford extended heartfelt Christmas wishes to the congregation, further cultivating a spirit of goodwill and togetherness. In a fitting gesture of community and celebration, a traditional Christmas cake was shared among all parishioners, symbolizing not only the festive season’s spirit of giving but also the importance of coming together as one family within the community.

The Christmas celebrations in Mangaluru thus exemplified the essence of core Christian values—sharing, caring, and living harmoniously with one another. As parishes across the district fervently commemorated the birth of Christ, they reaffirmed their faith in his teachings and a collective commitment to embodying those ideals in a rapidly changing world. The participation and joyous spirit of the attendees underscored a dedicated effort to nurture and uphold traditions that foster community strength and cohesiveness.