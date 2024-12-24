Christians Celebrate Christmas with Great Fervor and Enthusiasm in Udupi

Udupi: The joyous occasion of Christmas was celebrated with immense fervor and enthusiasm by Christians across the Udupi district on Tuesday. This cherished festival, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ, brought together families and communities in a display of faith, love, and unity.

As twilight descended upon the district, congregants flocked to their local churches, engaging in heartfelt prayers and reflections. The evening services were imbued with a spirit of reverence and gratitude, as families exchanged warm greetings and shared the joy of the season with friends and relatives.

At the Milagres Cathedral in Kallianpur, Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, the Bishop of Udupi Diocese, presided over the evening Mass. In his poignant Christmas message, Bishop Lobo emphasized the significance of this holy occasion as a time of peace and hope. He reminded the faithful that Christmas commemorates the humble birth of Lord Jesus Christ in a manger in Bethlehem—a powerful symbol of God’s infinite love and mercy in a world often beset by hatred, strife, division, and natural calamities.

“The message of Christmas calls us to love and care for one another,” Bishop Lobo articulated. “It is a gentle reminder of our responsibility to foster values of compassion and peace within our communities. The light of Christ should illuminate our paths, guiding us in our daily lives. May our homes and hearts be filled with peace, and may our communities thrive in harmony.”

The Bishop was joined by several dignitaries, including Monsignor Ferdinand Gonsalves, Vicar General of the Udupi Diocese and Rector of Milagres Cathedral, as well as Fr. Pradi Cardoza, the assistant parish priest, and Rev. Dr. Jancil Alva, resident priest. The celebration also saw the participation of the Pilar Fathers, including Rev. Fr. Manoj Furtado, Fr. Parel Fernandes, and Holy Cross Home Katapadi Rector Rev. Fr. Ronson.

Throughout the district, major churches, including the Milagres Cathedral, were filled with devotees eager to partake in the celebrations. The churches were adorned with vibrant decorations, including twinkling lights, festive stars, and intricately crafted crib scenes that depicted the nativity of Jesus Christ. These crib scenes served as a focal point of attraction, drawing the admiration of both young and old alike.

In addition to the solemn Masses, various cultural programs were organized by youth organizations, showcasing the talents of local parishioners through songs, dances, and skits that conveyed the spirit of Christmas. The atmosphere was further enlivened by the presence of Santa Claus, who delighted attendees by distributing cakes and treats, spreading joy and cheer among the congregation.

Special Masses were also held at other prominent churches in the district, including the St. Lawrence Basilica in Attur, St. Ann’s Church in Thottam, St. Antony’s Church in Sastan, and the Mother of Sorrows Church in Udupi. Each of these services was characterized by heartfelt prayers, hymns, and a sense of community, reinforcing the essence of Christmas as a time for reflection, gratitude, and togetherness.

As the celebrations unfolded, it became evident that the spirit of Christmas transcends mere festivities; it embodies a profound message of love, hope, and unity. The people of Udupi, through their enthusiastic participation in the celebrations, demonstrated their unwavering faith and commitment to upholding the values that Christmas represents.

In conclusion, the Christmas celebrations in Udupi this year were a resounding testament to the enduring spirit of community and faith among Christians in the region. As they gathered to honor the birth of Jesus Christ, the message of peace and goodwill resonated deeply within the hearts of all, fostering a renewed sense of hope for the future.



