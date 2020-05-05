Spread the love



















CORONA! BE HUMAN PLEASE!

Why are you after human beings? be human humanoid hominid belt

Tiny angel’s twinkles in the sky enter the galaxy with dreams deeds deft

You strike tender svelte with harsh heated hard hazy blow with hammer

Hate to destroy desecrate defile but let them bloom bounce the beauty ever

What have we innocent children done to you? Corona be human please!

Slogged strived torched toiled to build the family folk with gallant and gutsy

Nursed nurtured and nourished a respectable decent citizen and civilian guys

Tried satisfied soaked tight and tailored to the brim brink to have consolation

Life’s pinnacle apex to savor and relish you sabotage and shatter the plantation

What have we prime-aged people done to you? Corona be human please!

CORONA!

Allegiance adherence attachment dedication and commitment destiny in life

Feeble flabby fragile frail is the priority promise pact pledge perpetual prolife

Image and likeness God saviour healer shaman life-giver brilliance provider

Unseen god lurking latent lord to the sick stubborn ornery man solace visor

What have we noble medicos done to you? Corona be human please!

Drain dribble body is bruised brain is melted for game, fame glory dignity

Family fraternity beauty elegance purpose in life distorted disgusted unity

Starved leeches sucked the blood denied food betrayed in the battle wrestle

Drape dangle drift abused accost molested feeble carcass corporate whistle

What have we virtuous migrants done to you? Corona be human please!

Alluring charming delightful elegant open arms rapid sunny warm hearted

Family bond to bind with lovely tide caring and sharing smiling tested created

Time in disguise touch the heart of beloved flame flash glare gleam glint of love

Placid quiet serene God of unanimity harmony unity control epidemic always

Be amiable affable affectionate GOD’S CREATION is great gigantic great indeed



Fr Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin