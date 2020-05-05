CORONA! BE HUMAN PLEASE!
Why are you after human beings? be human humanoid hominid belt
Tiny angel’s twinkles in the sky enter the galaxy with dreams deeds deft
You strike tender svelte with harsh heated hard hazy blow with hammer
Hate to destroy desecrate defile but let them bloom bounce the beauty ever
What have we innocent children done to you? Corona be human please!
Slogged strived torched toiled to build the family folk with gallant and gutsy
Nursed nurtured and nourished a respectable decent citizen and civilian guys
Tried satisfied soaked tight and tailored to the brim brink to have consolation
Life’s pinnacle apex to savor and relish you sabotage and shatter the plantation
What have we prime-aged people done to you? Corona be human please!
CORONA!
Allegiance adherence attachment dedication and commitment destiny in life
Feeble flabby fragile frail is the priority promise pact pledge perpetual prolife
Image and likeness God saviour healer shaman life-giver brilliance provider
Unseen god lurking latent lord to the sick stubborn ornery man solace visor
What have we noble medicos done to you? Corona be human please!
Drain dribble body is bruised brain is melted for game, fame glory dignity
Family fraternity beauty elegance purpose in life distorted disgusted unity
Starved leeches sucked the blood denied food betrayed in the battle wrestle
Drape dangle drift abused accost molested feeble carcass corporate whistle
What have we virtuous migrants done to you? Corona be human please!
Alluring charming delightful elegant open arms rapid sunny warm hearted
Family bond to bind with lovely tide caring and sharing smiling tested created
Time in disguise touch the heart of beloved flame flash glare gleam glint of love
Placid quiet serene God of unanimity harmony unity control epidemic always
Be amiable affable affectionate GOD’S CREATION is great gigantic great indeed
Fr Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin
