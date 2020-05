Spread the love



















56-year-old Mangalorean Movin D’Souza Passes Away in Dubai

Mangaluru: A 56-year-old man from Mangaluru Movin Stephen D’Souza died in Dubai after a brief illness on May 4.

Movin was working in Dubai. He is survived by wife Jacintha Maria and two sons Melron and Melrick D’Souza.

Funeral Details will be announced later.

For More Details Contact

Lancy Madtha: 00971 50 6449575