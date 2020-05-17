Spread the love



















Coronavirus: UAE announces 796 new cases, 603 recoveries

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday, May 16, announced 796 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, as well as 603 new recoveries.

The total number of cases in the country have reached 22,627 and the recoveries have reached 7,931.

4 deaths have also been announced by the authority, with the total number of deaths reaching 214.

The ministry has affirmed its aim to expand the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

It has called on the public to cooperate with health authorities and adhere to social distancing protocols and preventative measures to ensure the health and safety of all.

In an initiative by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, a 46,500-square feet hospital to treat Covid-19 has come up in Abu Dhabi in just nine days. The Al Razeen Field Hospital in Al Wathba is located 60km from Abu Dhabi city, and can be operational for up to 10 years, said top officials who manage the facility. The facility has 205 beds with ICU facilities for 48 patients. Sixty doctors and 160 nurses will tend to patients from the industrial areas of Abu Dhabi.

In Dubai, the DHA has launched a highly-sophisticated mobile unit to conduct Covid-19 testing in densely populated areas, especially labour accommodations. The testing bus will also be available to the elderly and people who are unable to visit health centres due to underlying medical conditions. The bus meets all regulations for protection of staff, medical professionals and people being screened. The screening capacity of the bus is 1,000 individuals per day.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s biggest food distribution drive – ’10 million meals’ campaign – to support Covid-19-hit communities concluded on Friday after drawing donations that secured over 15 million meals in less than a month. The campaign that was launched by the Dubai Ruler earlier in April this year, enabled individuals, companies, government entities and humanitarian organisations to make financial and in-kind donations towards providing meals and food parcels to low-income individuals and families throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

