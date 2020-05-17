Spread the love



















Coronavirus: 70 parks to reopen in Dubai on Monday

Dubai: Seventy parks will reopen in Dubai on Monday, May 18 in the second of a three-phase approach that concludes on May 25, Dubai Municipality confirmed to Gulf News on Saturday.

Gulf News sent a request for clarity to Dubai Municipality on Saturday after WAM had reported midweek (on May 12) that parks would reopen in the emirate after closing on March 15 as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. That article stated that gatherings would have to be limited to groups of five people or less.

However, after parks didn’t open Gulf News asked why.

Dubai Municipality issued the following response

“Dubai Municipality is pondering a three phase reopening of public parks in the emirate, which were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” read a statement from Dubai Municipality in response.

“Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality said that Dubai Municipality has decided to restart public parks and recreational facilities in Dubai through gradual and successive stages, with careful monitoring and follow-up of developments.”

“Al Hajri said the park services will be restored in cooperation and coordination with the Municipality’s partners and stakeholders and the relevant authorities after studying the relevant data and new developments regarding Corona Virus as well as the instructions and decisions of Dubai Health Authority and the Crisis and Disasters Management Authority,” the statement added.

In the statement it said the benefits from the phased implementation of the flexible operation are: “the ability to continuously measure and assess the situation, the ability to follow-up, control and rapidly respond to changes, the application of preventive requirements and measures before restarting, along with the sustainability of the gains from each stage, and the ability to achieve the levels of happiness of visitors, citizens and residents, and reducing the risk levels of infection from the sudden and heavy operation of parks and recreational facilities.”

Three phases in detail

The first phase (May 12-18) will include the opening of the external tracks and family squares, as the external tracks were opened in Zabeel, Al Safa, Al Barsha South, Al Sufouh, Al Mankhool, Al Liseily, Nad Al Sheba-2 parks, as well as Nad Al Sheba-4 Park, Al Worood in Nad Al Sheba-4, Al Twar 2 and 3 parks, and the Mosque Park, in addition to Al Mizhar-1, 2 and 4, Al Qusais 2 and 3, Nadd Al Hamr and the Al Warqaa-2 parks. The first phase also includes the opening of 72 family squares.

The second phase will start on May 18th and includes the opening of 70 parks, which include neighbourhood parks and pond parks as well as the Miracle Cave and the Glasshouse in Quranic Park, in addition to new yards of Maintenance Department in 34 locations that were ready but have not been handed over.

The third phase that begins on the 25th of this month includes the Mushrif, Al Mamzar, Al Khor, Zabeel and Al Safa park. At this phase there will be complete readiness at the highest level for the rescue team and the operational plan.

