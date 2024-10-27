Corruption is Tarnishing India’s Future: Former Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hegde

Udupi: In a poignant critique of the current political landscape, retired Lokayukta Justice N. Santosh Hegde has raised serious concerns over the rampant corruption that, he argues, is jeopardizing India’s future. Speaking after a visit to the Udupi Sri Krishna Matha on Sunday, Justice Hegde expressed alarm over the extent to which some politicians and government officials are allegedly “looting the country’s wealth,” with individual corruption scandals involving sums that far exceed the nation’s total budget.

“The disheartening reality is that today’s youth are increasingly drawn to politics not out of a sense of duty or service, but for the prospect of easy wealth,” he asserted, emphasizing the pressing need for a cultural shift in how governance is perceived by the younger generation. Justice Hegde, during his discussions with prominent religious leaders including Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji and Pejawar Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji, reiterated his belief that the foundational values of patriotism and humanity must be instilled in the youth to combat this troubling trend.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, he noted that in certain states, individual corruption cases involve “thousands of crores of rupees.” He lamented that despite the robust framework of the Indian Constitution and existing laws designed to curb such malpractices, a sense of impunity has taken root among politicians. “They act as if laws, the Constitution, and accountability do not apply to them,” he criticized, pointing to a growing disregard for legal and moral obligations.

Justice Hegde’s comments underscore an urgent call to action, urging society to educate the coming generation about the dangers of corruption and the importance of integrity in public service. His remarks serve as a stark reminder of the challenges facing India in its journey towards a corruption-free future.



