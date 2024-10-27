Udupi CEN Police Arrest Individual for Ganja Smuggling

Udupi: In a significant operation, the Udupi Central Economic Crime (CEN) Police apprehended a 27-year-old individual from Kelarikattebettu for allegedly smuggling ganja on a scooter. The arrest took place in Perampalli, near Sai Rada Township.

The accused, identified as Abdul Jabbar, is reported to have been transporting 2.344 kilograms of ganja, with an estimated value of ₹3,04,610. In addition to the narcotic substance, authorities seized a scooter, ₹5,810 in cash, a mobile phone, and other related items during the operation.

The operation was led by CEN Police Station Inspector Ramachandra Nayak, with the support of Sub-Inspector Pavan Nayak and a dedicated team comprising Praveen Kumar, Praveen, Venkatesh, Rajesh, Yatin Kumar, Prashanth, and Charan Raj.

A case has been formally registered at the CEN Crime Police Station as investigations continue into this matter. The police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking.