COUN-CLAVE 2025, ‘Mind Mosaic: A Conclave for Practitioners’ – International Conference Inaugurated at Roshni Nilaya

Mangalore: The International Conference ‘COUN-CLAVE 2025’, themed “Mind Mosaic: A Conclave for Counselling Practitioners”, was inaugurated on August 29, 2025, by Dr. Sharanya Shetty, Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry, KMC Mangalore. The event brought together academicians, practitioners, and students from across disciplines, marking the beginning of an exchange of ideas that celebrated both the art and science of counselling.

In her inspiring inaugural address, Dr. Shetty reflected on the evolving dimensions of counselling, noting that the discipline is becoming increasingly deep and vast, enriched by diverse experiences and perspectives. She emphasized that no two clients are alike; each individual brings a unique set of challenges, strengths, and stories. A counsellor, therefore, must adapt to these differences, employing varied techniques with empathy and creativity. She further noted that the richness of counselling lies in its flexibility and humanity, reminding the audience that every session is an opportunity to create trust, hope, and meaningful change.

Dr. Shetty also highlighted that counselling is not confined to therapy alone; it extends to crisis management, guidance, and social transformation. At its core, it demands a balance of knowledge, resilience, and compassion—qualities that enable counsellors to make a profound and lasting impact on the lives they touch. She stressed that when practiced with integrity and openness, counselling becomes a bridge between personal healing and social well-being, helping communities evolve into healthier and more empathetic spaces. She further elaborated that in today’s fast-changing world, where stress, uncertainty, and mental health concerns are on the rise, counsellors serve as both guides and anchors. Their work is not just about resolving problems but about empowering individuals to discover the strength within them and lead lives of balance and purpose. She urged practitioners to embrace continuous learning and innovation, as the challenges of modern society demand fresh approaches, cultural sensitivity, and a deep commitment to inclusivity. Concluding her address, Dr. Shetty reminded the gathering that counselling is a profession rooted in humanity, where every conversation holds the power to transform lives. By embracing divers

The Presiding Officer, Dr. Meena Monteiro, drew inspiration from the quote, “The cracks are where the light gets in,” likening life to a mosaic made of fragments, memories, and emotions. She noted that beauty lies not in perfection but in how pieces come together to create meaning, urging the audience to embrace empathy, support, and self-reflection. True growth, she reminded, begins when we value our vulnerabilities, for strength and resilience emerge from them. Extending her metaphor, Dr. Monteiro explained that counselling, like arranging shards into a mosaic, helps individuals piece together broken experiences into hope and healing. It is not about erasing pain but transforming it into meaning. She emphasized that when people accept imperfections and celebrate uniqueness, communities grow stronger, more compassionate, and inclusive. Concluding, she reminded that no two journeys are alike, yet each is valuable, and in the union of our cracks and colours, the masterpiece of life emerges – a reflection not

A brief video of the Keynote Address beautifully captured the collective journey of the organizing team, illustrating how collaboration, creativity, and resilience seamlessly came together to make COUN-CLAVE 2025 a remarkable success. It reflected the dedication and passion of individuals who, despite diverse roles and perspectives, worked as one to bring the vision of the conference to life. This journey, enriched with continuous learning, innovative ideas, and shared experiences, truly mirrored the central theme “Mind Mosaic.” Just as a mosaic is formed by tiny fragments of art, each distinct yet incomplete on its own, the video highlighted how every effort, whether big or small, contributed meaningfully to the larger whole. The narrative emphasized how some thoughts, memories, feelings, and experiences, like mosaic pieces, may seem scattered in isolation, but when joined together, they create a picture of remarkable depth and beauty. Each fragment stood as a symbol of commitment, perseverance, and creativ

The program began with a prayer led by the College Choir, the Mesmerized Allegro Crew (MAC), invoking blessings for the day. The inauguration featured the unveiling of the 3D logo of COUN-CLAVE 2025, followed by a welcome address from Student President Ms. Sarah Nasir Sheikh, who highlighted the vision and purpose of the conclave. Other Dignitaries on the dais included Dr. Rosa Nimmy Mathew, Head, Department of M.Sc. Counselling, Ms. Thani Anwar, Organizing Secretary, and Forum President, Ms. Sarah Nasir Sheikh. The day’s schedule was designed with technical sessions by experts and interactive activities during the breaks. The inaugural ceremony set a purposeful tone, marking COUN-CLAVE 2025 as a journey of collaboration, learning, and growth.