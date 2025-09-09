Countdown Begins for KCO Pearl Jubilee Celebrations in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The countdown has officially begun for the Pearl Jubilee Celebrations of the Konkani Cultural Organization (KCO), marking 30 years of remarkable service, culture, and community spirit. The grand event will be held on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at the prestigious Abu Dhabi Country Club, starting from 6:00 PM onwards.

An Evening of Music, Laughter, and Celebration!

The stage is set for an unforgettable night filled with soul-stirring music, captivating performances, and plenty of fun for all ages:

• Esther Noronha, is an Indian actress and playback singer of Mangalorean descent, known for her work in Telugu, Kannada, Konkani, Marathi, Tamil, and Hindi cinema and theatre. Making her acting debut in 2012, later gaining recognition in South Indian cinema, most notably for her lead role in the Telugu film Bhimavaram Bullodu

• Lavita Lobo, is a Mangalore-born, Chennai-based Indian singer and entertainer known for her work as a playback singer in various Indian film industries and her vibrant live performances with her band, “Lavita Lobo Live”. She is a recipient of the A.R. Rahman Scholarship and awards for best Western classical and Konkani vocalist, and her song “Have you Ever Wondered” from the film “Lake of Fire” was Oscar-shortlisted. Her career includes singing for renowned composers and actors, international tours, and a strong presence on social media.

• Along with Esther and Lavita, Jason Lobo, and Casiyanwill delight the audience with their powerful vocals

• Backed by the electrifying live bands Crimson Tide (Goa)and Sanjay Rodrigues (Mangalore)

• Nithesh Shetty will tickle your funny bone with his stand-up comedy

• Roshan D’Silva, the Master of Ceremony, will guide the evening with wit, charm, and flair

Expect exciting gifts, mouth-watering food, and an ambiance full of joy, laughter, and lasting memories.