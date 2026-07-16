Counterfeit Currency Printing Racket Busted; Seven Arrested by Uppinangady Police

Mangaluru: Uppinangady Police have busted an alleged counterfeit currency printing racket and arrested seven persons involved in the operation. Police also seized counterfeit notes, electronic equipment, and other materials allegedly used in the crime.

According to the police, credible information was received by Uppinangady Police Sub-Inspector Suthesh K.P. that fake Indian currency notes were being printed using electronic equipment in a building at Adenja in Kaniyoor village of Belthangady taluk.

Acting on the tip-off, PSI Suthesh K.P. and his team conducted a raid at the premises on the morning of July 16, 2026, and apprehended Ibrahim, Shareef, Sandeep, Pundalik Sholambi, Mohammed Nabas, Salman Faris, Sirajuddin, and Irshad.

During the raid, police seized one counterfeit Rs 500 currency note, 21 A4-size sheets printed to resemble Rs 500 Indian currency notes, a computer, a photocopying machine, seals, and other equipment allegedly used for printing counterfeit currency.

A case has been registered at the Uppinangady Police Station (Crime No. 103/2026) under Section 178 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and further investigation is underway.

The operation was carried out with the assistance of Kodagu Superintendent of Police Bindu Mani R.N., IPS, Kodagu district personnel Yogeesh B. (HC-193) and Niranjan M.N. (HC-190), as well as Dakshina Kannada District Special Unit Police Inspector Nandakumar and his team, including ASI Deepak, HC Satish, and HC Rauf, who worked with the Uppinangady Police in detecting the racket and registering the case.