Couple Arrested in Multi-Crore Fraud Case in Mulki

Mulki: In a significant development, law enforcement authorities have successfully apprehended a couple residing in the Kinnigoli area, within the jurisdiction of the Mulki police station, on charges of perpetrating a multi-crore fraud. Richard D’Souza, 52, son of Patrick D’Souza, and his wife, Rashmi Rita Pinto, 47, both residents of House No. 2-81, Kavatharu Gurimane, Kavatharu Post and Village, stand accused of defrauding numerous individuals of substantial amounts of money and gold through deceptive investment schemes.

According to official reports, the couple allegedly amassed approximately ₹1.5 crore and an undisclosed quantity of gold from unsuspecting victims. Their modus operandi involved enticing individuals with promises of high returns on investments, which later proved to be a fraudulent scheme designed to enrich themselves at the expense of others.

The Mulki Police Station has formally registered cases against Richard D’Souza and Rashmi Rita Pinto under Crime No. 145/2024 and Crime No. 17/2025. The charges include violations of Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), reflecting the severity of the alleged offenses.

For more than a year, the accused couple had been evading arrest, having fled to Mumbai in an attempt to escape justice. However, the Mulki police, demonstrating unwavering commitment, diligently pursued the case, ultimately tracing and apprehending the couple. Following their arrest, Richard D’Souza and Rashmi Rita Pinto were presented before the Hon’ble Court.

The court has ordered Richard D’Souza to be held in judicial custody, ensuring his presence for forthcoming legal proceedings. This measure underscores the seriousness with which the authorities are treating the case and the need to prevent any further attempts to evade justice.

The police have indicated that the investigation is still in progress, and they anticipate the possibility of additional victims coming forward as the details of the case continue to emerge. Law enforcement officials are urging anyone who believes they may have been affected by the fraudulent activities of Richard D’Souza and Rashmi Rita Pinto to contact the Mulki Police Station and provide any relevant information that could assist in the investigation. The authorities are committed to ensuring that all those who have been victimized by this scheme receive the justice they deserve.