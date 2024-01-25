Couple engaged in intimacy in car runs over B’luru cop when stopped for questioning



Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a couple engaged in an intimate act in their car near a park here on Thursday, reportedly ran over a police officer who tried to approach them for questioning.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Jnanabharathi police station, and the injured sub-inspector, Mahesh, is currently hospitalised. Police have initiated a search for the fleeing couple.

According to the police, despite the presence of people around the park, the couple undressed and engaged in romantic activities inside their vehicle. Sub-inspector Mahesh, who was on duty in the area, approached them to issue a warning and instruct them to leave. While noting down the vehicle’s registration number, the couple abruptly started the vehicle and moved it.

As the cop stood in front of the vehicle, he ended up on the bonnet. Disregarding the officer’s presence, the youth reversed the vehicle and drove away. The sub-inspector was thrown off and sustained injuries upon falling from the moving vehicle.

The Jnanabharathi police are currently investigating the case.