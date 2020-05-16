Spread the love



















COVID-19: 36 new cases, Karnataka tally rises to 1,092



Bengaluru: Thirty-six new coronavirus positive cases have emerged in Karnataka, taking the state’s case tally to 1,092, a health official said on Saturday.

“New cases were reported from 5 pm on Friday to 5 pm on Saturday,” said the official.

Among the 1,092 cases, 559 are active and isolated in designated hospitals across the state, whereas 496 patients were cured and discharged. A total of 36 patients have died of the disease.

Currently, 13 patients are in the ICUs.

On Saturday, 16 patients were discharged, 14 in Bengaluru Urban and one each in Kalaburagi and Vijayapura.

In the past 24 hours, cases spiked in Benglaluru Urban, which has reported the highest coronavirus cases in the state, and Kalaburagi.

Of the new cases, Bengaluru Urban reported 14 cases, followed by Kalaburagi 8, Hassan 4, Shivamogga 3 and Mandya, Ballari, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Davangere, Dharwad and Udupi 1 each.

All 14 male patients from Bengaluru Urban were secondary contacts of an ealier positive case.

All Hassan, Shivamogga, Dharwad and Bagalkote cases had a history of travel to Mumbai in Maharashtra, India’s biggest cororna hot spot.

A 46-year-old man from Ballari has a travel history to Ahmedabad in Gujarat. A 40-year-old man from Mandya had travel history to Kolar and Bengaluru. A one-year-old girl from Udupi had travel history to Dubai.

Among the new cases, 23 were contacts of earlier cases. Of all the new cases, 24 are men and 12 women. Only seven of the 36 new cases are above 50 while 28 are below 40.

Of the 1,092 cases, 12 per cent patients were senior citizens, 66 per cent men and 34 per cent women. The state has a discharge rate of 44 per cent.

Five top cities in Karnataka with respect to active cases are Bengaluru Urban with 93, Davangere 83, Belagavi 59, Bagalkote 43, and Kalaburagi 40.

Of the 36 deaths, Bengaluru Urban and Kalaburagi accounted for seven each, Dakshina Kannada 5, and Davangere 4, while the remaining were reported from other districts.

