Spread the love



















Police Arrest 34-year-old Man for Attempting to Rape Woman Offering Lift on Bike

Udupi: The Brahmavar Police on May 16, arrested a man who tried to rape a woman after taking her to an isolated place in the pretext of offering her a lift.

The arrested person has been identified as Honnappa (34), a resident of Kadur, Chikkamagaluru district. Presently he is residing at Alsebettu near Airody Village, Mabukala.

On May 1, a woman working in an apartment was returning home after work. While she was on her way home, near Shamili Shanya auditorium, Brahmavar, a man who came on a bike offered her a lift. Due to the lockdown, the woman agreed to go with him on his bike and asked him to drop her at Santhkatte.

The man took a left turn near Heroor, took her to an isolated place and tried to rape her. When the woman screamed for help, the man fled from the spot. She then filed a complaint in the Brahmavar Police Station.

Based on the complaint, the Brahmavar PSI Raghavendra and team started their investigation to arrest the accused. Following the CCTV footage, the police team traced the motorbike KA 18 Q 3094 Bajaj Platina and arrested the accused. The accused is working in a Bakery at Santhekatte and residing in Mabukala for the past 20 years.

Also Read

Share this: Tweet



Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Email



Like this: Like Loading...