COVID-19: Kuwait imposes total curfew from May 10-30

Dubai: Kuwaiti will impose full curfew as of 4 p.m. Sunday (May 10) until May 30, as part of the measures to stem spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported on Friday.

The official government spokesperson Tareq Al Mizrem said on Twitter that the decision was taken upon recommendations by the national health authorities.

The decision comes after days of noticeable increase in the daily number of coronavirus infections reported in the country. On Friday alone, Kuwait confirmed 641 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily incidence so far in the country, bringing to 7,208 its infection tally. The Ministry Health has also reported 47 fatalities so far.

Kuwait has taken several precautionary measures to limit the spread of virus including suspending congregational prayers at mosques, suspending inbound and outbound flights, and extending the suspension of work in the public sector including at government ministries until May 31 and suspending schools and universities until the August.