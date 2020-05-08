Spread the love



















Newlywed couple drown in Hemavathi backwaters in Karnataka while clicking selfie

HASSAN: A newlywed couple drowned in the backwaters of the Hemavathi reservoir while clicking a selfie near Henli village of Sakleshpur taluk on Thursday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Arthesh (27) of Murahalli in Belur taluk and Krutika (23) of Henli who were married in Sakleshpur town two months ago.

Arthesh was working in a private company in Bengaluru and came to his wife’s house after the lockdown was declared. The couple came in a motorcycle and parked it on the banks of the backwaters.

Sakleshpur Rural police fished out the bodies on Friday morning.