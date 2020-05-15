Spread the love



















COVID-19: One more dies, 69 new cases in Karnataka, tally 1,056

Bengaluru: A 52-year-old man succumbed to novel coronavirus in Karnataka even as the highest single-day rise of 69 new positive cases was reported, raising the state’s tally to 1,056, an official said on Friday.

The deceased male was resident of Chitaguppa town in Bidar had died on Tuesday but his test report on his positive status came on Friday. The deceased had a travel history to Hyderabad and also suffered from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Chitaguppa is 709 km north of Bengaluru.

The new cases were reported from 5 pm on Thursday to 5 pm on Friday,” the health official said.

Out of the 1,056 cases, 539 are still active, 480 patients have been discharged, and 36 others have died.

In the past 24 hours, Covid cases spiked in Dakshina Kannda, Bengaluru Urban, Mandya, Hassan, and Udupi.

Of the new cases, Dakshina Kannada reported 15 cases, followed by Bengaluru Urban and Mandya 13 each, Hassan and Bidar 7 each, Udupi five, Kalaburagi 3, Chitradurga two and Kolar, Bagalkote, Uttara Kannada and Shivamogga one each.

Kolar, Chitradurga, Hassan, Mandya and Shivamogga cases had a travel history to Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

Except one case with SARI, all others from Dakshina Kannada and Hassan had travel history to Dubai.

All Bengaluru cases were contacts of earlier cases, with 11 of them getting infection from a single patient.

One case each from Bidar and Kalaburagi emerged from the containment zones.

Another 24-year-old patient from Kalaburagi is also suffering from Influenza Like Illness (ILI).

Among the new cases, 19 were contacts of the earlier cases.

Of the new cases, 48 were men and 21 women, including 10 patients above 50 years while 56 were under 40, indicating a rising infection rate among youngsters.

Meanwhile, ‘green zones’ went down by one in Karnataka to seven in the past 24 hours.

Kodagu, Bengaluru Rural, Raichur, Koppal, Chikkamagaluru, Ramanagara and Chamarajanagar are the green zones with zero active cases.

Of the 1,056 cases, 12 per cent patients were senior citizens, 65 per cent men and 35 per cent women with a discharge rate of 45 per cent.

