Covid-19: Sale and Consumption of Tobacco Banned in Udupi District

Udupi: Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh has announced a ban on the sale and consumption of chewable tobacco products, including pan masala, zarda, khaini and gutkha in the district.

According to a press release here on Saturday, May 9, the move has come given the public health considerations as spitting of these chewable tobacco products causes the spread of viruses and other microbes.

“Chewing smokeless tobacco products, paan masala, and areca nut (supari) increases the production of saliva followed by a very strong urge to spit. Spitting in public places could enhance the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Because of the increasing danger of the coronavirus pandemic, the deputy commissioner has also appealed to the people to refrain from consuming smokeless tobacco products and spitting in public places.

The violation of this order will attract punishment under the Infectious Diseases Act 1897, Disaster Management Act 2005 and sections of the Indian Penal Code 188, 268, 269 and 270.aa