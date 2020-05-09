Spread the love



















‘Drive of Honour’: Karkala Doctor Avinash Adiga Treating COVID-19 Patients in New York gets Car Salute

New Jersey: Healthcare workers are working round the clock to contain the spread of the coronavirus. While they are putting their lives at risk to save others, they are appealing everyone to stay at their homes to help flatten the curve.

People are coming up with creative ways to thank the frontline workers for their commitment towards their work. Recently, an Indian doctor based in the US received a heartfelt salute from people for his services.

Dr Avinash Adiga, who hails from Karkala, received a ‘Drive of Honour’ from his neighbourhood and friends for his efforts to treat COVID-19 patients in Rutgers New Jersey Medical hospital in New York. Several vehicles passed by his house honking and waving to thank the doctor.

Dr Avinash Adiga personally posted the video of the ‘Drive of Honour’ on his Facebook page and wrote “Overwhelmed with the huge appreciation event by the Indian community for my services during the pandemic… Thank you so much each and every one of you for this lifetime memory.. #CoronaWarriors #soundon”