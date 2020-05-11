Spread the love



















Covid-19 spike ceases in Karnataka, tally 862

Bengaluru: Breaking a 3-day trend of 40 plus Covid-19 cases, Karnataka registered only 14 new cases, raising the state’s tally to 862, on Monday. “As of 5 p.m. Monday, cumulatively 862 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the state. It includes 31 deaths and 426 discharges,” said a health official here.

In the past 24 hours, discharges increased by only four to 426. Of the 404 active cases, 395 are isolated at designated hospitals and are stable, except nine in ICU.

Of the new cases, Davangere contributed 3, followed by Bagalkote and Bidar (2 each) and Kalaburagi, Shiggavi in Haveri, Bengaluru Urban, Hassan, Mandya and Vijayapura (one each).

Except two patients with travel history to Mumbai in Maharashtra and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the top Covid-19 hotspots in India, the rest are contacts of earlier cases.

Another 26-year-old man from Shiggavi in Haveri had a travel history to both Bhatkal and Mumbai.

Barring three cases in their 50s, all are below 38. Among the new cases, nine are men and five women.

With the addition of new cases, active cases rose to 65 in Davangere, followed by Bagalkote (31), Bidar (13), Kalaburagi (22), Haveri (3) and Vijayapura 14.

Incidentally, earlier positive case 298 was readmitted to a designated hospital.

According to Karnataka Covid Dashboard information portal, eight districts — Yadagiri, Raichur, Koppal, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara and Kolar — are untouched by Covid-19.

Karnataka’s green zones with 1-5 cases include Gadag (5), Haveri (2), Udupi (3) and Kodagu (1). Though Gadag is a green zone, it has not active case as four of its five cases got discharged and one succumbed to the virus.

Similarly, green zone Udupi also has no active case as all its four Covid-19 patients got discharged. Likewise, Kodagu’s lone positive case has been discharged.

Active cases in orange zones, places with 5-15 cases include Dharwad (5), Ballari (4), Shivamogga (8), Chitradurga (6) and Tumkur (7). With no active cases, Bengaluru Rural has been rebranded as a green zone.

Active cases in red zones, places with more than 15 cases comprise Bidar (13), Kalaburagi (22), Bijapur (14), Bagalkote (39), Belgaum (68), Uttara Kannada (28), Davangere (65), Dakshina Kannada (15), Mysuru (5), Mandya (14), Bengaluru Urban (81) and Chikkaballapura (5).

Until Monday evening, 1.1 lakh people have been tested for coronavirus in the state. Of this, 1.06 lakh tested negative.

Of the 862 cases, 14 per cent are senior citizens, 64 per cent men and 36 per cent women. The state’s discharge rate rose to 49 per cent.