Bluru Youth of ‘Spread A Smile’-a NPO Put Miles of Smiles on Faces of Needy during Covid-19 Lockdown

Bengaluru Youth of ‘Spread A Smile’-a Non-Profit Organization Puts Miles of Smiles on Faces of Needy during Covid-19 Lockdown. This NPO was formed by two alumnus of Nitte MBA College, namely Dhanraj Kumar and Gautham Bhagath, the 2013 batch classmates- and also later joined by Gautham’s twin brother, Gaurav.

Mangaluru: The global menace caused by the novel coronavirus is all that is on people’s minds. Surviving a pandemic is difficult in itself, but more so when your source of daily income is taken away, making it difficult to find food and shelter. While some of us have the privilege to stock up on essentials, many don’t. Food is the most basic thing needed for survival, which is why a Non-Profit Organization named “SPREAD A SMILE” had prioritized initiatives to ensure that those in need are being served. The young members of this group, where most of them employed in IT firms embarked on a mission to feed the hungry during this lockdown.

Founders of ‘Spread A Smile’ NPO are L-R : Gautham Bhagath, Dhanraj Kumar and Guarav Bhagath

‘Spread a Smile’ is a non-profit organization which works for HIV affected kids, elderly persons, Covid-19 relief in Karnataka state, artwork in special homes, food, clothes and blanket distribution drives across Bengaluru city. The Organization works towards the development and happiness of the society. It was in the year 2017, both Dhanraj Kumar and Gautham Bhagath, after completing their MBA studies at Nitte College-Karkal in 2013, after moving to Bengaluru finding a job in IT firm, started this organization- “Spread A Smile”. When asked what made them to start this NPO, Dhnaraj said, “While in Bengaluru, a bunch of us, the classmates and old students from Nitte College, joined by other IT colleagues used to join in community services organized by other NGO’s, like celebrating poor-kids birthday’s, visiting old-age homes, and other services”.

” Few years later, me and Gautham came up with an idea, instead of joining with other NGO’s for community services, why don’t we start our own NPO and continue with such services- and the idea clicked, and along with Gautham’s twin brother, Gaurav we formed the ‘Spread A Smile’ organization in 2017. Since then we have celebrating birthdays of HIV kids at a children’s home, helping out at old-age homes with a purpose. We are now a growing team of 75 + volunteers with similar mindsets of changing lives and spreading smiles through diverse events such as recreational activities, food, clothes and blanket distribution drives, artwork of interest, education funds for the underprivileged and much more. And we are happy as to what we are doing for the less-privileged society” added Dhanraj.



Ration Kits distributed to Transgenders of Parivarthan Charitable Trust

Yes, this team comprises of zealous youngsters who have been involved in various community service in past in Bengaluru, had started working full swing during the recent lockdown in distributing ration kits in Bengaluru, and their founder Dhanraj being stuck in Mangaluru when he had come down here just before lockdown, had approached Team Mangalorean to coordinate with him in distributing ration kits and rice to the needy also in Mangaluru, his hometown- thus embarking on a mission to feed the hungry during lockdown. Unfortunately Dhanraj couldn’t go around in the City in distributing the kits, due to traffic restrictions during lockdown in the City, therefore Yours Truly took up the task in distributing the 40 ration kits to the REAL and NEEDY people in town- and the kits went to right people without any abuse.

Age is Just a Number! A happy 106-year-young Michael D’souza receiving the ration kit

Following the distribution of these ration kits, Dhanraj and his team wanted to give something more- they sponsored 100 bags of 5 kg rice to the needy in the slum area of Jyothinagar (Kunjathbail/Kavoor)- Mangaluru, and the rice distribution was done with the help of the Sisters of the Jyothi Nivas Convent, located nearby to the slum. In the meantime, a Mangalorean Catholic family based in Australia, had also sponsored 100 bags of 5 kg rice, in coordination with Team Mangalorean- and so a total of 200 bags of rice was handed over to the children and adults of the slum- thanks to ‘Spread A Smile’ team, and the donors from Australia for putting miles of smiles on the faces of these unfortunate families, during this pandemic.

Team Mangalorean made it a point that the ration kits and rice bags went to the deserving people, from a tiny child from the slum, to the janitors, watchman, pourakarmikas, labourers; also to a group of Transgenders of Parivarthan Charitable Trust ( initiated by Mangalorean.com); and also to 106-year-old Michael D’souza, who was thrilled to receive the kit. Yes, we live in a world with overwhelming humanitarian needs, where millions and millions of people are in need of food, water and financial help. With so many needs, where do we even begin? Does helping just one person really matter? The answer is found in Matthew 25:40 where Jesus says, “Whatever you have done to one of the least of these my brothers and sisters, you have done it to me.”

You can help the needy around you in practical, creative ways. And this is exactly what a bevy of these ‘Spread A Smile’ youngsters have been doing to help the less fortunate and the needy with love, in the past and also right now during the lockdown in order to contain Covid-19. “You may never know what results come of your action, But if you do nothing there will be no result. The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing would suffice to solve most of the world’s problems” had said Mahatma Gandhi, and Mother Teresa once said, “We cannot do great things on this Earth, Only small things with great love.”- and that’s what the members of this NPO are doing. We need to compliment and encourage these youngsters, who are trying hard to make a difference in the lives of the needy in the community, especially during this pandemic, where many migrant workers and low wage labourers are suffering, with no income.

What a nice concept and gesture from these youth, to share part of their of their hard earned money with those in need. ‘Spread A Smile’ has created a compassionate heart among these youngsters, and they have become conscious about the downtrodden. It’s nice to note that the members of this organization are doing yeomen service to the community with its members as Good Samaritans. It’s not just the indigent of society-it is the youth too who have been strengthened in carrying out philanthropic work with no complaints or hesitations. After all, these youngsters are not what they do for money, they’re what they do for love.

And if their mentors and elders have taught them anything, it is to lean in to the spaces that are life giving and risky, unwilling and painful, tender, yet blessed! I praise these young masses of ‘Spread A Smile’ which has grown immensely in their passion and drive in their service to the society- to help people in times of distress and hardship. The efforts of Team ‘Spread A Smile’ in helping out the society during this time of pandemic through this little contribution while they are still young is praiseworthy. May God bless the Founders of ‘Spread A Smile’ NPO and their energetic team for what they are all doing.