Spread the love



















COVID-19: The Death of the Magical Touch

Post-coronavirus, will physical contact ever be the same? The world may come out of this pandemic in tighter embraces, or will it flinch in fear every time we are in close proximity?

A term that one had never heard of at the start of the year – Social distancing – now curves the lips of all; rich and poor, young and old, infected and healthy. As days turned to weeks, humankind has begun to physically drift further away from each other. The current situation is chaotic; the storm of a pandemic has to be calmed to regain normalcy. But once life settles down, it might never be the same, for any means of contact, might be frowned upon.

Sensorial stimulation obtained by touch is said to be one of the strongest feelings, and one’s ability to emote and express is heightened. From caressing a child at birth to ensuring tactile education, from cuddles in interpersonal relationships to formal handshakes – touch plays a role, one which we never dreamed of questioning prior to the pandemic.

Jam-packed buses with passengers hanging outside the doors no longer snake the traffic-filled roads. Lines to enter a supermarket have circles drawn outside with a six-foot distance in between each. Masks cover the faces of many, and gloves obstruct the direct connection between man and object. Warm hugs have been replaced by the joining of hands to form a namaste, and greetings are done with a minimum distance of a metre.

Today, social distancing has become the norm. A routine, a way of life that ought to be followed to avoid infection and curb the further spread of the virus. It is a guideline put forth by the government and more importantly, the need of the hour. It is mandatory one complies, but for a species that believes in the development and nourishment through touch, it is not easy. The saddened might not have a shoulder to cry on, and the emotionally pained may no longer be comforted by a loving embrace.

One is forced to change this method of displaying affection, for the sake of health concerns at the very least. However, in this process of a vital element is lost. There is no replacement to a touch, one knows not what the future holds. It could likely be a future of courteous greetings with a hint of scepticism, where touch is followed by worrisome thoughts.

The pandemic has not just uprooted us from our everyday functioning but created a global displacement where the repercussions will manifest for years. It has brought the economy to a crashing low, causing irreparable large-scale damage. Thousands have lost their lives and millions continue to suffer with each passing hour; life will never be the same for their mourners.

It has shaken the globe causing a lasting impact on every being. We might emerge stronger than before. Or worse, hesitant and afraid. Whatever the approach, we will learn to value each moment, each handshake, each embrace.