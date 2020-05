Spread the love



















COVID-19: UAE reports 502 new infections, 8 deaths

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported 502 new COVID-19 infections, with 8 new deaths on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention also reported 33,000 tests had been conducted across the country.

There were also 213 new recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, more than double the daily average reported in the past few days.