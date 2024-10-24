CP Anupam Agrawal Unveils Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2024 Finishers’ Medal and T–Shirt

Mangaluru: The much-anticipated Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2024 reached a significant milestone with the grand unveiling of the finisher’s medal and T-shirt by the esteemed Commissioner of Police, Anupam Agarwal, IPS. The Police Commissioner commended the Mangalore Runner’s Club (MRC) and the sponsors for their dedication and hard work, highlighting how their collective efforts have set the marathon on a path of becoming a successful annual event at Mangalore. He expressed his well wishes for the event and assured the organizers of the police department’s support to ensure a safe and successful marathon not just for this year but also for the years to follow. He emphasized on the importance of fitness through running. He also called out the youth to experience the runner’s high by participating in the event.

After unveiling the T-shirt, CP Agrawal handed over the T-shirt to Iron Man Dr Guruprasad Bhat.

At the unveiling ceremony, Abhilash Dominic provided a concise overview of the upcoming event, the race categories, and the race route stretching from Mangala Stadium to Tannirbhavi. Abhilash also mentioned that the event is expected to attract about 5,000 participants, from across the country and overseas.

The NMM2024 finisher’s medal adorns the intricately engraved art of Kambala – a symbol of strength, endurance, and cultural pride, beautifully showcases the theme of the marathon theme of NMM2024. Kambala, a traditional buffalo race held in the coastal Karnataka region, epitomizes the rich heritage and indomitable spirit of Mangalore. The medal design being reflective of this heritage, will undoubtedly be a cherished keepsake for all participants. The medal design was conceptualized and brought to life by Surendra Bhakta, a talented artist and a member of MRC. The medal is sponsored by SL Shet.

The T-shirt, designed for both style and comfort, features elements inspired by the same theme and color palette, including hues of brown, green, and blue, reflecting the coastal scenery of Mangalore. Additionally, the event features a student-run powered by CFAL, and the T-shirt for the students is a vibrant orange, symbolizing energy, enthusiasm, and the youthful spirit of the participants. The T-shirt carries logos of our title partner Niveus Solutions and sponsors CFAL, Kasharp, Grahini Masala, Hangyo, and Medical Partner KMC Hospital. The race day T-shirt is proudly crafted by Ruggd Indian, a renowned outdoor apparel company. The first T-shirt was presented to Dr. Guruprasad Bhat, Ironman Italy Emilia Romagna 2024. As a distinguished member of MRC, Dr. Guru now stands as an inspiration to all.

Abhilash Dominic, Race Director – Niveus Mangalore Marathon, Amitha Dsouza, President – Mangalore Runners Club, Amar Kamath, Secretary – Mangalore Runners Club, and members of the organizing team were present at the event. The occasion was also graced by our esteemed sponsors and partners – Abhishek Hegde, Marketing Director – Niveus Solutions; Prashant Shet -Partner, S. L Shet Jewellers, K S Rao Road; Shivanand Rao & Shubhanand Rao-Owners, Grahini Masala; Rakesh Kamath -Business Development Manager, Hangyo Ice Creams; Anand Prabhu – Managing Director, Kasharp Fitness and Sharan Shetty – CEO, Coastal Karnataka Tourism Development Council. Their presence added to the significance of the celebration. Their unwavering support continues to be a cornerstone in the success of the Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2024.

About Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2024:

NMM 2024 will be held on November 10 at Mangala Stadium. It is the largest marathon in the region and the only marathon in the district to have the race course certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS). This event is expected to attract over 5,000 running enthusiasts, including professional marathon runners from all over the country. For more information and to register, please visit the official website www.mangaloremarathon.com or call +91 8792088654.

About the Mangalore Runners Club:

The Mangalore Runners Club is a diversified group of runners of all ages and skill levels. The group’s objective is to unite runners from all over the town who share a passion for running. Running leads to living an active, fit, and healthy lifestyle. MRC organizes a group run every Sunday, mentors beginning runners, offers monthly training schedules and helps to plan and take part in running competitions across the nation.