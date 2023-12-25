CPI upset with Bishops taking part in luncheon meeting with PM Modi



Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI in Kerala is not happy with Bishops taking part in a luncheon meeting organised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate Christmas in the national capital on Monday.

Soon after the news of the meeting hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 60 leading Christians, including numerous Bishops and priests, came in, newly-appointed CPI state Secretary Binoy Viswam took to X and said, “After the PM’s lunch, let the Bishops read #Golvalkar’s #Bunch of thoughts. Re-read the chapter on #Christians under the title ‘Internal threats’. It may help them realise the hidden political agenda behind the #PM LUNCH. Ask him why the silence on #Manipur!”

What Viswam perhaps forgot was that during the 36-day state-wide tour of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that ended on Saturday night after passing through all the 140 Assembly constituencies, every morning Vijayan and his entire Cabinet hosted a breakfast meeting with invited guests, which included religious heads and priests.