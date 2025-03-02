Creating breaking news is all he does, says Shiv Sena leader on Sanjay Raut

New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande on Sunday slammed Sanjay Raut, who claimed that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that creating breaking news is all he does.

Speaking to IANS, Kayande said, “Sanjay Raut has this habit of waking up every day and making some breaking news; he begins his day by raising some issue, and the media picks it up and spreads it throughout the day.”

She further questioned the necessity of sensationalising routine political meetings, adding, “If such a meeting happened, what’s the big deal? I don’t think Amit Shah or Eknath Shinde would have informed them about the details of their meeting.”

She said, “When two senior leaders meet, their conversation is usually private, and a third party can’t leak it to someone like Sanjay Raut.”

Raut, the Shiv Sena(UBT) Rajya Sabha member, claimed that Deputy CM Shinde met Home Minister Amit Shah on February 22 in Pune and told him how he was being cornered in the Mahayuti government and all his decisions taken by him as the then CM were being reversed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Kayande also addressed the topic of Aaditya Thackeray’s potential appointment as the Leader of Opposition (LOP) in the Maharashtra Assembly.

“When the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) alliance contested the Assembly elections, it was clear that the Chief Minister and the entire Cabinet would be from their side. Similarly, creating the position of Leader of Opposition (LOP) would not make sense because even if all three opposition parties come together, they do not have the strength to form a proper opposition.”

She further emphasised the constitutional nature of the role of the LoP and the legislative process, saying, “The Speaker of the Assembly, who is a seasoned lawyer, knows how the Assembly functions. Appointments are made as per the rules and the strength of the parties in the House. It is not about personal preferences or who proposes what. The Constitution and the rules of the Assembly are very clear on this matter.”

In response to discussions surrounding opposition unity and positions, Kayande stressed that the rules and the Constitution must guide all such decisions.