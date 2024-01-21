Creative Splash 2023 -24 at St Joseph’s School-Bengaluru



Bengaluru : St Joseph’s School,Bengaluru organized an art and craft exhibition christening it as ‘CREATIVE SPLASH on 20th January 2024, to provide limitless opportunities for creative minds. It was an initiative to bring forth our students’ innate skills and talent and enhance their creative genius.

We were proud to have Mr Krishna Setty CS as the Chief Guest for the day. In him we had a Veteran Artist and art critic, Former Chairman and Administrator, Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi. The event was also graced by the presence of Fr Rohan D’Almeida the Principal, Fr John Baptist, Vice Principal Sister Sheena, Coordinators Ms Nirmala Briggs and Ms Jenifer Bernard.

It commenced with the formal inauguration programme, prayer dance gracefully kick-started the array of events, praying to the God to enable us to become the expression of his Truth and Beauty. The Chief Guest Mr Krishna Setty CS was fondly introduced by the faculty member and felicitated with the cladding of shawl. Post this the Chief Guest formally inaugurated the event by painting on the canvas with paint and spray cheered by the students and the parents present.

In his speech the Chief Guest congratulated and lauded for the creative flair of the students and their efforts, who under their teachers’ guidance, had put up a fantastic array of artefacts. He articulated that ‘art’ in its various forms has been a constant companion throughout human history and has served as a mirror that reflected our culture, connecting diverse communities. He defined art as a catalyst for change, it is not merely a collection of colours and shapes but a transformative force that permeates our life. He invited all to delve deeper into the multifaceted benefit of art for individuals and society. In a chaotic world ‘art’ provides a means of self- discovery and healing.

The Principal in his message termed the ‘Creative Splash’ as a ‘Festival of Art and Creativity’. He declared that all professions are noble pursuits and are a necessity to sustain life but ‘poetry’, ‘beauty’ ‘Art’ ‘love’ and ‘Emotions’ are the essentials of life that keeps us alive which our school seeks to preserve. A call for a shift from STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) to STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering Art and Maths) was given. He ended with the wise reflection that history bears witness that art has flourished where there is peace and serenity. To be artistic is to be poster peaceful.

With the vote of thanks, the formal program was concluded and with the cutting of the ribbon the chief- guest along with the parents and students entered the school that was abuzz with excitement and fervour as it showcased the handicrafts of our students in their myriad hues.

Since the theme for art- Integration as suggested by the CBSE Board was ‘pairing of the states of Ladakh and Karnataka’ the entire lobby was decorated with the display of Ladakh on the right side of the Lobby while the left side represented the culture of Karnataka. It was a festival to behold. The chief guest along with the Principal, and other dignitaries, visited the art room, and they appreciated the efforts put in by the students to make the event a grand success.

The art display arranged in the class-rooms ranged from Palm print art, Fingerprint art Vegetable printing Greeting card making, Sponge doll, Q-tip art Paper plate mask, Mud clay moulding and painting, Ice cream stick wall hanging Origami flowers, Pen stand, Handmade photo frame, Matka painting Spray painting / sponge print , Bead work , Origami doll , Leaf print / Leaf art Acrylic, watercolor painting, Mandala art , Warli art , Bookmark, Pista shell , Sea shell art, Paper quilling , Paper Mache , Portrait painting, Abstract painting , Glass painting Doodling for the primary classes.

The Higher grade students made vibrant Crape paper craft, Button craft, Painting, clay modelling, Warli art, Geometric form art, Air blowing technique, Plaster of Paris craft, Lamp shade, Marble prints, Balloon craft, Mandala art. To bring out the best creativity of our students we also had Abstract art, Bottle painting, Glass painting, Mirror mosaic, Digital art, Paper, cloth collage, Metal art best out of waste, Canvas painting, Metal sculpture, Oil painting of great masters, Cardboard or Paper Mache crafts.

Our budding artists presented many creative ideas, which left all the viewers dumb-struck and full of praise for the talent on display. The Creative-Splash provided the right platform for students to showcase the varied and beautiful articles and the exquisite paintings done by them throughout the academic year. The parents were delighted to watch the colourful displays of their wards. The school also hosted fundraising stalls, Kite flying, Pottery, Balloon modelling , Caricature, Jewellery making to mention a few.