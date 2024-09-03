CREDAI Mangalore Signs MoU with Father Mullers

Mangaluru: Father Muller Medical College and Hospital (FMMCH) and CREDAI Mangalore have signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide healthcare services to construction workers. The partnership will offer outpatient and inpatient services at concession rates, free care for certain cases, and assist with the enrolment of workers in health schemes like Ayushman Bharat. Regular reviews, on-site checkups, and a commitment to equal opportunity policies will ensure the continuous enhancement of healthcare for construction workers.

This MoU was initiated by Dr. Anil Shetty, Professor and Unit Head, Department of Paediatrics at FMMCH, and former Paediatrician at FMMCH Dr. Errol Pinto, a CREDAI member. The signing ceremony took place in the Council Hall of the OPD building at 10:00 AM, with notable attendees including Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director FMCI; Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo Director Designate FMCI and Administrator FMHMC&H; Rev. Fr Jeevan George Sequeira Administrator FMMCH; Rev. Fr Ajith B. Menezes Administrator FMMC, Rev. Fr Nilesh Donald Crasta Asst. Administrator FMMCH; and other distinguished members of the hospital’s management committee along with Mrs Lydia Pais Finance Officer and Dr. Kelvin Peter Pais Liaison Officer, CREDAI Mangalore representatives, including President Mr. Vinod A. R. Pinto, CEO Mr. Arjun Rao, and Women’s Wing Coordinator Mzs. Kritheen Amin, Secretary Mr Guru M Rao, Dr. Errol Pinto Member of CREDAI, and Mr Prashanth Sanil V.P were also present.

Mr. Vinod Pinto, President of CREDAI Mangalore, emphasized the success of previous health camps held in 2014 and the importance of this renewed partnership post-COVID. He highlighted plans for another mega health camp in two months, with a focus on Ayushman Bharat and ESI coverage for laborers. Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho appreciated CREDAI’s efforts in caring for the welfare of their laborers and viewed this MoU as a gift of brotherhood in the spirit of upcoming festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi and the Nativity of Mary.

The MoU signing marks a continued commitment to improving the health and welfare of construction workers in the Mangalore region, solidifying the partnership between FMMCH and CREDAI Mangalore for years to come.



