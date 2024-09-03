Yenepoya Naturopathy and Yogic Science College and Hospital Launches Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2024

Mangaluru: The much-anticipated Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2024 was officially launched today at Yenepoya Naturopathy and Yogic Science College and Hospital, Yenepoya(Deemed to be University). The event, designed to raise awareness about nutrition and promote healthy eating habits, kicked off with great enthusiasm and participation from community members.

The launch ceremony was marked by a series of informative sessions, interactive workshops, and engaging activities aimed at emphasizing the importance of balanced nutrition in maintaining overall health. The event began with an insightful keynote address by Ajith K, Assistant Professor, a renowned expert in nutrition science, who highlighted the critical role of dietary practices in improving health outcomes and encouraged attendees to adopt healthier lifestyles.

“We are honored to inaugurate Rashtriya Poshan Maaha 2024 at our college”, said Dr Puneeth Ragavendra K R, Principal of Yenepoya Naturopathy and Yogic Science College. We aim to foster a greater understanding of nutrition and provide practical tools for making informed dietary choices that contribute to long-term well-being.

Dr Sunitha, Assistant Professor addressed in detail that the program will be happening throughout the month with various workshops covering topics such as nutritious meal planning, understanding food labels, and the benefits of incorporating traditional and modern nutritional practices. Cooking demonstrations on healthy recipes, while personalized nutrition consultations offered valuable insights into individual dietary needs.

Additionally, the college introduced a new community outreach program as part of Rashtriya Poshan Maah. This initiative aims to provide educational resources and support to local families, helping them make healthier food choices and improve their overall nutritional habits.

Yenepoya Naturopathy and Yogic Science College and Hospital are dedicated to advancing the field of nutrition and promoting holistic health. Rashtriya Poshan Maaha serves as a vital platform for the institution to highlight its commitment to fostering a culture of health and nutrition awareness. Faculties and students witnessed the program.



