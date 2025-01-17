CRI (Goa) Explores Synodality with Major Superiors

Pilar (Goa): The CRI (Goa) unit organized the 18th Major Superiors’ Meeting at the Pilar Pilgrim Centre in Pilar on the theme of Pilgrims of Hope on Synodal Pathway. The gathering brought together Major Superiors of various congregations serving in the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman. Archbishop Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrão, the Archbishop of Goa and Daman, graced the occasion alongside Sr. Bromadine Palokaran SCC, Provincial Superior of the Sisters of the Cross of Chavanod of Pune Province, and Fr. Nazareth Fernandes SFX, Superior General of the Society of Pilar. The meeting was officially inaugurated with the lighting of the traditional lamp.

Sr. Estevão Rodrigues OFM Cap, Provincial Superior of the Goa Province of the Capuchins led the opening prayer, followed by Sr. Fatima Rodrigues FMCK, Mother General of the Franciscan Missionaries of Christ the King, who read the Word of God. Sr. Flory Rodrigues FMCK, President of CRI (Goa), extended a warm welcome to the dignitaries and participants. Sr. Gracy Rodrigues FDCC introduced Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão.

Sr. Livia Nunes, Secretary of CRI (Goa), presented the minutes from the previous year’s meeting, which were confirmed by the assembly.

The highlight of the meeting was a presentation on the final document of the Second Session of the Synod, titled “For A Synodal Church – Communion, Participation & Mission.” Archbishop Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrão, who is the president of CCBI, along with his team, led the discussion. The team included Sr Flory Rodrigues FMCK (Part I: The Heart of Synodality), Sr. Ayres Raimondo (Part II: In the Boat Together), Fr. Eugene D’Silva CSSR (Part III: Casting the Net). Cardinal Ferrão introduced the topic and later shared his personal experience from the Synod and emphasized the importance of mutual respect and treating each other as equals and said that there is a need for the conversion. which Pope Francis calls ‘ Synodal Conversation.

Cardinal Ferrão, who is also the president of FABC, participated in both the 166th Ordinary Synod of Bishops in October 2023 and October 2024 in Rome and is a member of the Ordinary Council of the General Secretariat of the Synod. He also contributed to drafting the final document for the Synod on Synodality.

“The fundamental challenge of Synodality is the need to change relationships- toward mutual respect, acceptance, and recognition of the dignity of every baptized disciple,” said Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrão of Goa and Daman.

Archbishop Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrão, who is the President of FABC, introduced the Final Document of the Synod by emphasizing that every new step in the life of the Church serves to renew its mission and purpose. He clarified that this document is not solely the product of the recent Synodal session, but rather the culmination of a three-year journey that began in 2021. This journey was rooted in the preparatory document For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation, and Mission, and involved extensive consultations at various levels within dioceses around the world.

“In the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman, the Synodal process included participation from five key groups: the clergy, religious men and women, laity, youth, and the formees.” Said the Prelate who heads CCBI. Each diocese drafted its own diocesan synthesis and submitted its syntheses. These were followed by national-level consultations, which culminated in a national synthesis sent to Rome.

Through this process, contributions came from around the globe, leading to the creation of additional documents. Continental Assemblies were then tasked with sending their reports to Rome, enabling the integration of insights from the various Asian conferences. This eventually resulted in the first working document for the Synod, titled, How to Be a Synodal Church in Mission.

Subsequent stages of the journey included the publication of the Synthesis Report, A Synodal Church in Mission, followed by the second working document for the second session of the Synod, titled -How to Be a Missionary Synodal Church. The final document, published after the second session, revisits the themes that began the journey with the original title, For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation, and Mission.

At the conclusion of the session, Archbishop Filipe Neri, Cardinal Ferrão, shared his reflections on the Synod experience.

The meeting included a spiritual conversation session, facilitated by Fr. Pedro Rodrigues, Provincial Superior of the Goa Province of the Society of Jesus. Various communities presented their reflections, promoting deeper dialogue and understanding. Fr. Alan Noronha Sfx and Fr. Tony Salema guided the participants on matters relating to education.

In addition, CRI (Goa) took the opportunity to extend birthday greetings to Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, with Sr. Faria Barretto HC, Superior General of the Congregation of the Handmaids of Christ, delivering the felicitations on behalf of CRI (Goa).

Bishop Simião Fernandes, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman, along with his team, including Deron Rodrigues and Sr. Sarita Nazareth CV on the theme ‘Jubilating Together in Our Archdiocese.’ Sr Justina Vaz HC welcomed and introduced Bishop Simião Fernandes. Bishop Simião introduced the Bull of Indiction for the Jubilee Year Spes Non Confundit of Pope Francis.

During the concluding session of the meet, Fr. Joaquim Fernandes SVD, Episcopal Vicar for Religious in the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman, and Sr. Audrey D’Souza, FDCC, Provincial Superior of St. Xavier’s Centre Province of Canossian took the overview of the day. Fr. Michael Pereira SVD expressed heartfelt gratitude. The meet was anchored by Sr Daisy Kunnathuparambil JMJ and Fr Clive Tellis SDB. The gathering ended with a blessing from Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão.

By Br. Malvino Alfonso OCD

Pics. Fr. Michael Pereira SVD