Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Chhattisgarh; 63 officials get new assignments

Raipur: In a bureaucratic reshuffle aimed at ensuring effective governance in Chhattisgarh, a total of 63 officials have got new assignments. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Raipur Smart City, Ujjawal Porwal has been appointed as Janjgir-Champa District Magistrate.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Chhattisgarh government, Bilaspur District Magistrate Sunil Chandravanshi has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the state secretariat.

Two senior IPS officers of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) rank were also transferred.

According to the notification, Vedbrat Sirmor (ASP-Durg) has been appointed as general manager of Chhattisgarh Tourism Board.

Krishna Kumar Patel, ASP Raipur has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of the Transport Department.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai-led Chhattisgarh government made this major reshuffle ahead of the municipal and three-layer Panchayat elections in the state.

This time, the Mayors of Municipal Corporations will be elected through a direct election.

For this, the Chhattisgarh Cabinet led by CM Vishnu Deo Sai has already decided to amend the existing rules that govern urban body polls.

The Cabinet has approved a proposal for direct elections of Mayors in Municipal Corporations and Chairpersons of municipal bodies by the people.

The existing system to elect mayors and chairpersons of municipal bodies was indirect.

The first two electoral rolls regarding the municipal and panchayat elections have already been published, while the third and final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on Jan 18, according to the state government.

Notably, Vishnu Deo Sai became the fourth Chief Minister of the state of Chhattisgarh in December 2023 after the BJP came to power by defeating the Congress.

Chhattisgarh — carved out of Madhya Pradesh — officially became a state in 2000.