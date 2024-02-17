CRI Mangalore Unit Stands in Solidarity with St Gerosa School Administration

Mangaluru: The CRI Mangalore Unit expresses unwavering solidarity with St Gerosa English Higher Primary School and its administration, amidst the unfortunate and distressing incidents that unfolded on February 10, 2024.

St Gerosa School faced baseless allegations against an English Teacher, creating a challenging environment for the school community. CRI Mangalore Unit condemns any form of unjust treatment and supports the school’s commitment to truth and fairness.

The incident began with the circulation of misleading audio messages on social media, accusing the English Teacher of making disparaging remarks. In response, the Headmistress initiated a thorough investigation, assuring concerned parents of a fair inquiry.

However, on February 12, the situation escalated when officials from the Education Department visited the school. Local MLA Vedavyas Kamath’s actions, exhibiting disregard for due process, created an atmosphere of hostility, leading to the suspension of the English Teacher under pressure.

CRI Mangalore Unit emphasizes the need for a fair inquiry into the matter, urging the Minority Department officials, Child Welfare Department, and Women’s Commission to investigate the traumatic treatment inflicted on women teachers and children by the MLA.

CRI Mangalore Unit, calls for a comprehensive investigation into the false allegations against the English Teacher. It is imperative to safeguard her dignity as a teacher and a woman, ensuring justice prevails.

The Unit expresses deep concern over the unjust treatment faced by the teacher, students, and the school itself by an elected representative and his associates. As advocates for justice, CRI Mangalore Unit stands united with St Gerosa School and its administration, affirming the principles of truth, fairness, and protection of the rights of minorities, women, and children.