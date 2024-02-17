Let Them Provide Evidence of Conversion in Catholic Schools in DK – Bishop Dr Peter Saldanha

Mangaluru: “The issue of alleged insult to Hinduism by Gerosa School teacher has saddened our community. Those who incited the students to shout slogans against the teacher have committed a crime. They have stooped to a very low level by shouting slogans against the teacher who was teaching discipline to the students. If the students have any issues with the teacher, they should inform the issue to teacher, principal or their parents and the parents should bring it to the notice of the school administration. But in this case, political leaders came to the school premises and forced the school administration to immediately suspend the teacher saying that they would not move from the premises if the teacher was not suspended. They also demanded an apology letter and the letter to be read out in public by the Headmistress. Threatening the religious nuns is condemnable”, said the Bishop of Mangalore Diocese Dr Peter Paul Saldanha.

Watch Full Video

The Bishop further said, “Being the people’s representatives they should have created brotherhood, harmony and Bandutva but they shouted slogans and created communal disharmony. When the school administration had assured of investigation, they did not agree and their attitude was not acceptable. There is a law and order and if anyone has hurt the feelings or committed a crime, they can file a complaint in the police station. We cannot blame a person without a good reason. Those who commit mistakes should correct their mistakes. At the same time when correcting the mistakes, we should be humans. We know what to say but we should know how to say it. We should say the truth and I urge the people of DK that when we live in a society, we should live in harmony”.

Bishop also said, “The MLA forced the school administration to write an apology letter before the investigation. We should not hurry in making a decision or forcing someone to take a decision. The poem “Work is Worship” by Rabindranath Tagore, describes the values and significance of work in our lives. The poem is included by the education department in the school textbook and the teacher explained the meaning of the poem to the students. If the parents oppose the poem authored by Rabindranath Tagore, it means Rabindranath Tagore was wrong. Even the education department is also wrong for including such a poem in the textbook”.

“Without knowing the truth a woman made an audio which went viral on social media. We should find out the woman who created the misunderstanding. Now some of the children are not attending school. We should not play politics in schools. Let the leaders who are protesting against the teacher, read the poem of Rabindranath Tagore. I don’t want to recite that poem again. The poem work is worship has a philosophy”, said the Bishop.

“Another MLA made an open statement saying, “Do not send Hindu children to Catholic schools. In the past also, there were allegations that Catholics were converting people. In the District in which Catholic school there was conversion? Let them bring the statistics of conversion. For everything there is evidence. Let them bring the evidence. For the past 150 years, we have had catholic schools and given education to thousands of students. Being an MLA giving an open statement without understanding the facts is not good. We should keep our dignity very high. We should not lower ourselves. I plead with you to maintain the mobility of character. We all should live in harmony”, said Bishop.

