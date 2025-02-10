Crime Branch to probe Rs 1,000 crore Kerala CSR scam

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid rising complaints from the public about being duped in a massive fake Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund scam, estimated to exceed Rs 1,000 crore, Kerala State Police Chief (SPC) Sheikh Darvesh Sahib has handed over the investigation to the Crime Branch.

The decision, taken after extensive consultations, was announced on Monday.

The probe will be led by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) H. Venkatesh, with separate teams being formed in all 14 districts of the state to handle the mounting complaints.

Initially, 34 cases have been transferred to the Crime Branch. However, early scrutiny of bank accounts linked to the NGO ‘Muvattupuzha Socio-Economic Development Society’ and the alleged mastermind, 26-year-old Anandhu Krishnan, suggests the number of cases could exceed 30,000, as nearly one lakh individuals are believed to have fallen victim to the scam.

Krishnan lured victims by promising them products such as scooters, laptops, and sewing machines at half the market price. His promotional campaigns convinced many to invest their hard-earned money in what seemed like a lucrative deal.

The scam has also implicated political figures across Kerala’s three major political fronts — the ruling CPI(M)-led Left, the Congress-led UDF, and the BJP — following reports that several leaders received funds from Krishnan.

On Monday, first-time Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnaden strongly denied allegations aired by a Malayalam TV channel that he had collected Rs 7 lakh from Krishnan. Expressing outrage, Kuzhalnaden stated in the Kerala Assembly that he would take legal action against the channel.

“My only connection with this case was when a party colleague told me that he and a few others had deposited money but had not received their promised goods. I contacted Krishnan and asked him to either refund the money or deliver the goods. Later, all the money was returned,” Kuzhalnaden clarified.

Krishnan’s police custody ends on Monday, and with the initial round of questioning and evidence collection completed, authorities have decided not to seek an extension. He will now be remanded to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Sai Trust chairman K.N. Anand Kumar, a well-known social figure from the state capital, is also under scrutiny due to his association with Krishnan. Denying any wrongdoing, Anand Kumar stated, “I have not disappeared. All donations received have been properly accounted for and have undergone due legal processes.”

Former Kerala High Court Judge C.N. Ramachandran Nair has also been named in one case, a move he strongly contested. Denying any involvement, he stated that he was never a patron of Krishnan’s organization and had merely served as an advisor before resigning from the post.

Investigations have revealed that Krishnan enjoyed a lavish lifestyle, spending Rs 3.38 lakh on air travel to Delhi and back and Rs 3.66 lakh on luxury hotel stays in December alone. Authorities have also identified 21 different bank accounts linked to Krishnan and his organizations.

With the Crime Branch now leading the probe, attention is focused on whether the investigation will implicate political leaders who had publicly endorsed Krishnan’s activities.