Culmination of Global Maritime India Summit 2023: A Resounding Success in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Global Maritime India Summit 2023, India’s largest and most influential maritime event, reached its grand conclusion today, marking a significant milestone for the maritime industry in the country. The summit, which took place in Mumbai over three days, witnessed unprecedented success.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways announced the successful conclusion of the Global Maritime India Summit 2023, a landmark event that brought together maritime stakeholders, industry leaders, and experts from around the world. The summit, held on 17 October 2023, marked a turning point in shaping the future of the maritime sector and fostering international cooperation.

The Summit anchored ₹10 lakh crores of investment during the three-day event, which concluded here today. With this huge feat, the third edition of the GMIS made a significant stride towards the achievement of ‘Amrit Kaal Vision 2047’ of ₹80 trillion investment – a vision document shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of the maritime sector by 2047.

At the valedictory session of the GMIS, 2023, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal unveiled the ‘GMIS 2023 Mumbai Declaration’ along with the Union Minister of Finance, Nirmal Sitharaman; the Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal; the Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan; the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel; the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis; the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shripad Naik, the Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shantanu Thakur among others.

The summit saw participation from over 70 countries, showcasing the international appeal of the event. It provided a platform for cross-border collaboration and knowledge exchange. Eminent speakers from various sectors, including government officials, industry leaders, and renowned experts, shared their insights and expertise, contributing to the wealth of knowledge disseminated during the event. Numerous Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and partnerships were established during the summit, signifying the commitment to collaboration in research, technology, and infrastructure development. Sustainability and environmental responsibility were at the forefront of discussions, with a focus on reducing the carbon footprint, minimizing pollution, and ensuring cleaner oceans. Several initiatives and commitments were announced in this regard. The importance of digitalization in the maritime industry was highlighted. Discussions revolved around the adoption of advanced technologies, to enhance efficiency and streamline operations. The summit presented numerous investment opportunities, ranging from port infrastructure development to shipbuilding, which can propel India’s maritime industry to new heights.

New Mangalore Port Authority exchanged seven MoUs worth Rs. 8,347.00 Crores at the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 between 17th and 19th October 2023. These MoUs will pave the way for further development and expansion of the port and its associated infrastructure.

On the first day, NMPA exchanged two MoUs with Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd of Rs. 5000 Crores for Port-Based Infrastructure for Business Development & Rs. 1500 Crores for Desalination Plant (Augmentation and New Capacities). On the second day 04 MOUs of a total amount of Rs. 1800 Crores were exchanged with various stakeholders like HPCL, IOCL, Karnataka Maritime Board & Sealord Containers Ltd under Port Led Industrialization. On the last day, one MOU was exchanged with PHPC for setting up and installing Tank farms/Storage Infrastructure for the total amount of Rs. 47 crores.

The summit, which brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders from the maritime and shipping sectors, provided a platform for discussions on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities within the industry. NMPA’s involvement was instrumental in fostering dialogue on strategies to accelerate the growth of India’s maritime trade.

These MOUs inked by NMPA are a testament to the organization’s dedication to catalyzing the maritime sector’s growth and strengthening its position as a major port on India’s western coast.

Speaking about NMPA’s participation and contributions to GMIS 2023, Dr. A. V. Ramana, Chairman, NMPA stated, “We are thrilled to have played a significant role in GMIS 2023. The success of this summit is a testament to the growing potential of India’s maritime industry. NMPA is committed to furthering its contribution to the sector, and these MOUs are a step in the right direction.”

The Global Maritime India Summit 2023 marked a significant moment for the Indian maritime industry.



