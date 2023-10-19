PM virtually inaugurates Global Maritime India Summit 2023 held

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the third edition of Global Maritime India Summit 2023 in Mumbai via video conferencing today. The Prime Minister also unveiled ‘Amrit Kaal Vision 2047’, a blueprint for the Indian maritime blue economy. In line with this futuristic plan, the Prime Minister inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone for projects worth more than Rs 23,000 crores that are aligned with the ‘Amrit Kaal Vision 2047’ for the Indian maritime blue economy. The summit provides an excellent platform for attracting investment in the country’s maritime sector.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister welcomed everyone to the 3rd edition of the Global Maritime India Summit 2023. He recalled how the entire world was marred by the uncertainties of the Covid pandemic when the Summit took place in 2021, and emphasized that a new world order is taking shape today. In the changing world order, the Prime Minister underlined that the world is looking towards India with new aspirations. He stated that India’s economy is constantly strengthening in a world dealing with the economic crisis, and the day is not far when India will become one of the top 3 economies in the world. Underscoring the role of sea routes in global trade, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for a reliable global supply chain in the post-Corona world.

The much-anticipated Global Maritime India Summit 2023 (GMIS 2023) has officially commenced in the bustling city of Mumbai. This prestigious event, taking place from October 17th to 19th, promises to bring together key stakeholders, industry leaders, and experts from around the world to chart the future of the maritime sector.

GMIS 2023 is set to be a pivotal moment in the maritime industry, focusing on innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration. This three-day summit will include insightful sessions, panel discussions, exhibitions, and networking opportunities, aimed at addressing the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

New Mangalore Port (NMP) is proud to announce its active participation in GMIS 2023. As one of the premier ports in India, NMP is committed to being at the forefront of industry developments and is excited to contribute to the success of this international maritime event.

Dr A. V. Ramana, Chairman, New Mangalore Port, expressed his enthusiasm for the summit, stating, “GMIS 2023 presents a unique platform for us to showcase our achievements, engage with global industry leaders, and explore innovative solutions that will shape the future of the maritime sector. We are delighted to be part of this event and look forward to sharing our expertise and insights.”

The New Mangalore Port delegation will be actively participating in various sessions and panel discussions during GMIS 2023, focusing on sustainable port operations, digitalization, and the role of ports in global trade.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, along with Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Pramod Sawant, Ministers of State for PSW Shri Sripad Y Naik & Shri Shantanu Thakur were present on the occasion. The inaugural session of GMIS 2023 was marked by the presence of dignitaries and industry leaders, including government officials and prominent figures from the maritime sector. The event opened with an inspiring keynote address by Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, MoPSW highlighting the importance of sustainable maritime practices and global collaboration.

New Mangalore Port Authority will be exchanging eight MoUs worth Rs. 8,437.00 Crores at the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 between 17th and 19th October 2023. These MoUs represent a total investment of Rs. 8,437.00 crores and will pave the way for further development and expansion of the port and its associated infrastructure.

On the first day, NMPA exchanged two MoUs with Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd of Rs. 5000 Crores for Port-Based Infrastructure for Business Development & Rs. 1500 Crores for Desalination Plant (Augmentation and New Capacities). In the remainder two days the Port will be signing the remaining MoUs.

The eight MoUs signed by NMPT encompass a wide range of initiatives, including port infrastructure development, logistics, and trade enhancement. The partners include leading international and domestic entities, which will contribute significantly to the growth of the port and the overall maritime ecosystem.

NMPA is committed to the highest standards of efficiency, sustainability, and economic growth, and these partnerships will play a pivotal role in achieving these objectives. The signing of these MoUs represents a significant step toward realizing NMPT’s vision for the future.

The Global Maritime India Summit is the biggest Maritime Event in the country and will witness the participation of Ministers from across the globe representing countries from Europe, Africa, South America, and Asia (including central Asia, the Middle East and BIMSTEC region). The summit is also to be attended by Global CEOs, Business leaders, Investors, Officials, and other stakeholders worldwide. Further, several Indian states will also be represented at the summit by the Ministers and other dignitaries.

The three-day summit will discuss and deliberate key issues of the maritime sector including ports of the future; decarbonisation; coastal shipping and inland water transportation; shipbuilding; repair and recycling; finance, insurance & arbitration; maritime clusters; innovation & technology; maritime safety and security; and maritime tourism, among others. The summit provides an excellent platform for attracting investment in the country’s maritime sector.



