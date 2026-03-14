Cultural Extravaganza Marks Grand Finale of Founder’s Day Celebrations at Father Muller

Mangaluru: The celebrations marking the 185th birth anniversary of Augustus Muller and the 146th year of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) culminated in a vibrant and memorable Cultural Extravaganza presented by the faculty and staff of the institution’s various constituent units on March 13.

This unique celebration stands as one of the defining traditions of FMCI. Unlike most academic institutions where cultural performances are largely driven by students, the Father Muller cultural evening provides a distinctive platform where faculty and staff themselves step onto the stage, showcasing their creativity, camaraderie, and artistic talents through dance, drama, music, and thematic presentations. The evening transformed into a spectacular canvas of colour, with participants donning vibrant costumes and creative props that reflected the diverse spirit of the institution.

Earlier in the day, a Eucharistic Celebration was held in the morning, followed by the blessing of the newly renovated wards, as well as the newly acquired anaesthesia workstation and anatomy virtual table.

The evening programme was graced by Chief Guest Darshan H. V., Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada District, Karnataka. He was ceremoniously received and escorted by the resounding melodies of the band from Father Muller Nursing College, Thumbay. Led by its captain, the band performed stirring national tunes while accompanying the chief guest and members of the FMCI management committee in a grand ceremonial procession.

Upon entering the majestic Father Muller Convention Centre, Shri Darshan H. V. expressed amazement at the sight of the 1,750-seater auditorium filled to capacity, with enthusiastic students lining the corridors to watch their mentors perform on stage. The overwhelming response, he noted, reflected the strong bond and mutual respect shared between the faculty and student community at Father Muller.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner lauded FMCI for its excellence in education and healthcare, noting that the institution has consistently provided students with outstanding academic opportunities while ensuring compassionate and quality healthcare for patients. He encouraged students to be proactive in their education and personal development and urged them to prepare themselves to serve the nation. He also expressed hope that many more civil servants and leaders would emerge from Father Muller, shining as beacons of service and integrity for the country.

In his presidential address, Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI, reflected on the humble beginnings of the institution and its remarkable transformation over the decades. From a modest initiative rooted in service, Father Muller has grown into a multifaceted healthcare and educational network that continues to uphold the legacy of its founder.

Fr. Lobo also highlighted the institution’s ambitious vision as it moves forward with preparations to transition into a Deemed-to-be University. This milestone, he noted, would open new avenues for academic and research opportunities, making Father Muller a destination where students, faculty, and researchers aspire to belong. Looking ahead, he also rang the symbolic bells for the 150th Institutional Jubilee, just four years away, describing it as a momentous celebration that will honour the dedication and service of generations past and present.

Earlier, Dr. Michael Sathumayor, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College (FMMC), Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences (FMCOAHS), and Father Muller College of Pharmaceutical Sciences (FMCOP), welcomed the gathering and presented the biographical sketch of the chief guest. Dr. Sathumayor also played a key role in coordinating the entire event, overseeing extensive logistics, rehearsals, and the reception of dignitaries to ensure a seamless and memorable celebration.

Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH), delivered the vote of thanks.

The cultural segment of the evening featured a rich tapestry of performances presented by the various units of FMCI, each bringing a unique theme and artistic interpretation.

The Religious Sisters serving and residing within FMCI offered a soulful worship hymn expressing gratitude to God for His abundant blessings upon humanity.

Father Muller College (Speech and Hearing) opened the cultural performances with a graceful and captivating welcome dance.

Faculty and staff from Father Muller Medical College, Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences, and Father Muller College of Physiotherapy enthralled the audience with a vibrant showcase of Bollywood through the ages, depicting the evolution of Indian cinema from past to present.

The team from Father Muller Medical College Hospital celebrated the vibrant spirit of South Indian cinema, highlighting the cultural richness of Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam film traditions, along with Konkani and Tulu cinema.

Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, along with the Father Muller Homoeopathic Pharmaceutical Division and Father Muller College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, presented a compelling performance based on the Navarasa, portraying the nine classical emotions of Indian aesthetics through expressive choreography.

The trio of Father Muller Hospital Thumbay, Father Muller Nursing College Thumbay, and Father Muller Allied Health College Thumbay delivered a stirring patriotic performance depicting the life and sacrifices of a soldier serving the nation.

The evening concluded with a powerful cultural tribute by Father Muller College of Nursing, themed “Tulunadu”, celebrating the rich traditions, folklore, and cultural heritage of the South Canara region.

As the evening unfolded, the Father Muller Convention Centre came alive with dazzling lights, thunderous applause, and spirited cheers from students and faculty alike. The stage reflected the vivid colours of creativity, unity, and institutional pride, capturing the essence of a community celebrating its shared legacy. Dr. Prashasti P. Poovaiah, Head of the Department of Audiology at FMC, and Ms. Cyanna Joseph D’Souza, Assistant Professor at FMCOP, eloquently compered the programme.

The cultural programme also served as an occasion to honour the spirit of sportsmanship among the faculty and staff of Father Muller Charitable Institutions. Trophies were awarded to the winners of the overall group sporting events, including Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, Football, Throwball, Tug of War, Volleyball, and Cricket. These competitions, which began in February and continued until March 11, witnessed enthusiastic participation exclusively from faculty and staff across the various units.

In recognition of their dedication and meticulous preparation of these events, the physical instructors were felicitated with tokens of appreciation for their tireless efforts in training and coordinating the participants.

A deeply moving moment of the evening was the presentation of the FMMCH Bravery Awards to members of the nursing staff who demonstrated exceptional courage and presence of mind. Their swift and compassionate intervention helped save the life of a patient who had attempted suicide following the shock of a life-threatening diagnosis. The recognition stood as a testament to the professional vigilance, empathy, and lifesaving commitment of the nursing fraternity, drawing heartfelt applause from the gathering.

The day’s festivities concluded with a grand vegetarian dinner buffet, thoughtfully hosted by the management for nearly 8,000 faculty members, staff, and students. The vegetarian fare reflected the spirit of Lent, ensuring that the celebrations remained in harmony with the solemnity of the season.

The Cultural Extravaganza thus stood as a fitting and joyful culmination to the Founder’s Day celebrations—a celebration not only of art and talent, but also of the enduring legacy, unity, and mission of Father Muller Charitable Institutions.