Custodial death in Tumakuru: K’taka HM orders CID probe amid police assault allegations

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister, G. Parameshwara, on Friday handed over the investigation into an alleged custodial death reported from Tumakuru district to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, HM Parameshwara said, “The death occurred during investigation on Thursday. However, we do not know the exact cause of the death. In this background, I have ordered a CID probe into the case.”

When asked about the family’s allegation that the death was caused by police assault, he said the CID investigation would reveal the truth. “If the death has occurred due to assault, it will come to light. The post-mortem report will also ascertain the cause of death,” he added.

He further stated that the CID would conduct a comprehensive investigation and submit a report. “If the death is found to have been caused by police assault, action will be initiated against the personnel concerned,” he said.

Responding to a question about the deaths of two minors in Hubballi while shooting videos, HM Parameshwara said, “Youth often indulge in bike stunts, wheeling and making reels for enjoyment. We have controlled this to a large extent, but some manage to evade police monitoring and end up in tragedies like this.”

“We are monitoring wheeling in Bengaluru. However, youths take to the roads early in the morning to carry out such activities, making it difficult for the police to track them. The police are also trying to educate young people about the dangers of such behaviour,” he added.

It may be recalled that a man allegedly died in police custody at Huliyar police station in Tumakuru district, triggering tension in the area. Villagers have alleged that he died due to police assault.

The deceased was identified as Kantaraju (45). Police had brought six people, who were reportedly playing cards, to the station. During this time, Kantaraju died at the station. Enraged over the incident, villagers laid siege to the Huliyar police station, locked its gates and staged a protest.



